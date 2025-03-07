New Mexico Man Who 'Played Soccer' with Decapitated Head Convicted for 'Gruesome' Murder: DA

Las Cruces Police Deaprtment

The convicted killer was found with bloodstains on his hands and boots, after allegedly kicking the severed head at 14 different cars.

A man accused of playing soccer with the severed head of a man he allegedly murdered has been found guilty.

On Thursday, Doña Ana District Attorney Fernando Macias announced in a press release that Joel Arciniega-Saenz was found guilty of first-degree murder in what they've called the "gruesome" and "brutal" killing of 51-year-old James Garcia on June 20, 2021.

Per the DA, the verdict came after nearly four years due to "challenges surrounding the defendant's competency."

According to the release, Arciniega-Saenz allegedly pulled a small switchblade on the victim, before stabbing him 84 times with it. Garcia was decapitated, while one of his fingers was also severed.

"The defendant proceeded to 'play soccer' with the victim's head following the murder," claimed the DA, with Arciniega-Saenz allegedly telling investigators he "kicked the victim's head at 14 different cars."

Per court documents, Arciniega-Saenz -- who was unhoused at the time of the murder -- told investigators Garcia raped his wife four years prior ... but never identified his wife. He also claimed the three of them were hanging out before the murder, before Garcia took off with their belongings.

He allegedly said that's when he confronted the victim at a park, where Arciniega-Saenz was reportedly found with bloodstains on his hands and boots, with a bloody knife nearby.

"Although our office prosecuted this case, the real heroes are the Las Cruces Police Department officers. This was a horrific case that they investigated and stuck with from beginning to end," Chief Deputy District Attorney Melissa Garcia said in a statement. "We commend and appreciate their dedication. We are grateful to the officers for their hard work and are glad we could secure justice and make our community safer."

"Despite lengthy challenges, we remained steadfast in our pursuit of justice for those affected," added District Attorney Fernando Macias. "We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of James Garcia and reaffirm our commitment to holding violent offenders accountable and ensuring the safety of this community."