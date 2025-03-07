Meghan Markle Shares Rare Footage of Lilibet & Archie Baking Cookies For Drew Barrymore Show

Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex also poked fun at Barrymore's intimate interviewing style before blushing over comments about being "hot" for Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle enlisted some cute helpers in the kitchen ahead of her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

In an adorable Instagram video, the Duchess of Sussex shared a snippet of her baking session with 3-year-old daughter Lilibet, who was in a pink outfit, sneakers and a heart-patterned headband as she stood on a stool.

While 5-year-old brother Archie wore a white t-shirt and navy tracksuit pants as Markle kissed his head.

Their tiny hands could then be seen placing raspberry cookies into containers, ready for Drew Barrymore.

"When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair!" the 43-year-old captioned the video before thanking her friends who were also lending a hand.

"Thanks @_heartmom_ & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!"

Markle handed out the treats to Barrymore, the crew and the studio audience during her appearance on the show.

This is not the first time Markle has involved her children with work. Princess Lilibet helped Markle relaunch of her lifestyle brand by appearing in a cute photo showing the mother and daughter pair skipping, hand-in-hand, across a grassy field with palm trees in the background for Markle's newly launched website, As Ever.

While appearing on the daytime talk show, Barrymore made the Suits alum blush when sharing some insight into Markle's relationship with Harry.

"Every time I ever know anyone who knows you guys ... and they're different people from different walks of life ... they go, 'They're so hot for each other,'" Barrymore said before Markle hid her face in her hands.

"Every time I see a photo of you, you’re holding hands, you’re kissing, you are so affectionate," she continued.

Markle insisted their relationship keeps its spark because Harry vowed to always "date" her.

Barrymore -- who is known for keeping her interviewees close -- asked Markle how she felt about connecting as she sat herself close to Markle on the couch.

"I feel like once I'm with someone, I mean, I like to connect. I'm like, you know, octopus," Barrymore told the Duchess of Sussex.

"I've heard you like to connect," Markle said, making fun of Barrymore with a laugh before insisting that it's "so sweet."