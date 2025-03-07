Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Real Name -- And Why She Changed It!

Getty

"No, it's not Bobby ... I've never told anyone that," the Stranger Things star shared, shocking Chris Pratt in the process.

Millie Bobby Brown is finally revealing her real name.

During their press tour for The Electric State, the Stranger Things star revealed that her actual middle name isn't Bobby -- shocking costar Chris Pratt in an interview with BuzzFeed UK.

"My middle name is Bonnie," Brown, 21 said. "No, it's not Bobby ... It's Millie Bonnie Brown. I've never told anyone that."

Pratt was surprised by the reveal, exclaiming, "Really? Your middle name is Bonnie? But you just changed it to Bobby for ...," before she interjected, "S--ts and giggles." She then confirmed it was just her stage name.

"No s--t," quipped Pratt.

Throughout the press tour for the Netflix film, Brown's appearance has come under scrutiny online.

In one of her most recent Instagram post, Brown addressed critics and media outlets talking about her looks, accusing them of "bullying" her. She mentioned multiple headlines in her Instagram caption from "news outlets, articles, and people who are so desperate to tear young women down."

Brown called out a headline about British Comedian Matt Lucas' comments comparing the actress to his Little Britain character, Vicky Pollard. She read, ''Little Britain's Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown's new 'mommy makeover' look," wondering why the outlet settled on "amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman's appearance."

The article focused on how Lucas shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which he commented on Brown's leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles with her younger sister. As shown in the photo, below, the Enola Holmes star wore a pink track jacket and her blonde hair was styled in an updo.

"This isn't journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, is disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women makes it worse," Brown continued. "We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when it comes down to it, it seems a lot easier to just tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not their own."

"I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can't handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself," she added. "We have become a society where it's so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment. Why is it the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder -- what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let's do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

A few hours later, Lucas issued an apology to Brown on Instagram, and offered context behind his joke.

"Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context," he began in a statement. "Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain. There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases."

"I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I 'slammed' you, firstly because that's not my style and secondly because I think you're brilliant," he continued. "I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I reali[z]e it has and for that I apologi[z]e. Matt x."