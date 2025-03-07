Mindy Kaling Reacts to Viral Backlash After Appearance on Meghan Markle's Netflix Show

Getty/YouTube

Mindy Kaling is fascinated by the attention she gets when with Meghan Markle.

While appearing on The View, the actress/producer was asked about her appearance on Markle's Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

"You know, I had a great time," the 45-year-old said. "I've noticed that whenever I do something, anything, related to Meghan, it becomes..."

"Big news," Whoopi Goldberg suggested to which Kaling agreed.

"We were making sandwiches, and then they'll push in on my face on TikTok and they'll be like, 'Look at this emotion you felt,' and I honestly didn't even remember it because we shot it like, nine months ago," she added.

"I loved my time with Meghan," Kaling continued. "I'm also like, let her promote her show. It was great and really fascinating seeing the reaction."

Kaling made a cameo on the Duchess of Sussex's second episode of the series, where the women spoke about being mothers as they prepare a party for kids.

Markle's show has received backlash, especially around Kaling's appearance. The Office star referred to Markle by her maiden name and the Duchess corrected her on her last name --which ultimately went viral.

"It's so funny you keep saying Markle. You know it’s Sussex now," Markle said. "You have kids and you go, I share my name with my children. I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go, this is our family name. Our little family now."

"Now I know and I love it," Kaling added.

As for how she got involved in the Netflix series, Kaling revealed that it was shortly after the birth of her third child last year when Markle reached out and asked her to join her on the show.

In a February interview with Time, Kaling spoke about her part in the upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan, and cleared up what she believes is a major misconception about the Duchess of Sussex.

"I love cooking, but I'm really not good at entertaining," she admitted. "I don't know anything about how you're not supposed to use overhead lighting when people come over. You're supposed to use little lamps. But Meghan just knows how to do that stuff."