Slender Man Stabber Sent 'Dark' Drawings to Murder Memorabilia Collector, Officials Testify

AP/Getty

Health Services officials failed to halt Morgan Geyser's release, after claiming she was caught reading a "violent" book and communicated with a man who collects murder memorabilia -- sending him a "horror-type" photo he then sold online, while also expressing her desire to be intimate with him.

A judge decided this week that Morgan Geyser, who was jailed after she and another girl nearly killed their classmate in the name of Slender Man, can be released from a psychiatric hospital.

This week, officials from the Wisconsin State Department of Health Services spoke out during Geyser's conditional release hearing, sharing their concerns about her recent behavior in an attempt to keep her committed at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

The hearing comes after, in January, a judge ruled a now-22-year-old Geyser is no longer considered a safety risk after hearing testimony from experts saying she's "made considerable progress battling mental illness" and should be released.

This week, one official expressed concern about a book Geyser had read, titled "Rent Boy." According to her testimony, it was a "violent" read, with officials worried "because it was a dark novel that revolved around murder and the selling of body parts on the black market, along with sexual sadism."

The official claimed the book was sent to Geyser in the mail, but wasn't sure by who, while also saying Geyser didn't tell them and didn't feel it was "necessary" to let them know she read it.

The officials also said Geyser had been communicating with a man who collects and sells murder memorabilia. According to her own lawyer, Geyser once sent the man a postcard in which she "said she wanted to be intimate" with him. The man had also allegedly visited her three times within a 10-day span in 2023.

Health Services officials say they only became aware of the man after Geyser, when granted conditional release, requested for the man to no longer have contact with her. One official said he sent her a letter after her release was approved, but Geyser "stated that she ripped it up and threw it away."

The official said they looked into the man and found "a number of things on his Facebook that pertained to Ms. Geyser that we were concerned about" -- both for the community, as well as Geyser herself.

"He had things directly relating to her on his Facebook page. We found there were letters and drawings that she had sent him, a postcard, and he was selling them. He was selling the items," she said.

"They were very dark in nature," the official said of the drawings. "I would describe it as a horror-type picture."

Law&Crime

One of the photos was shown during the hearing, showing some sort of figure or creature which had been decapitated. The items were allegedly being sold as part of a "Slender Man Package," she said.

When Geyser's lawyer tried to argue nobody knew whether the memorabilia actually came from Geyser or if the man was just saying it was, the official said Geyser had specifically "told me she had sent him things and she was aware he was selling them, so she did know."

The official also claimed Geyser told her she knew the man "would get sexual gratification from her indexed offense," adding that the two had written letters back and forth to each other. Her lawyer argued Geyser didn't know he would get off on her crime when she first said she wanted to be intimate with him -- and insinuated she cut off contact with him when his "creepy" desires became apparent.

He also pointed out there's no evidence Morgan herself was trying to profit off of her past crimes.

Per the AP, Waukesha County Deputy District Attorney Abbey Nickolie called her behavior "red flags," claiming she only told her treatment team about both the book and the man when asked about them. Her lawyer, meanwhile, said the claims were a "hit job."

The judge sided with Geyser's team, setting a March 21 date for a new hearing on her release plan.

Details of the Attack

Geyser and Anissa Weier are said to have lured Payton Leutner into the woods the morning after a birthday sleepover; all three girls were 12 at the time.

Geyser then viciously attacked Leutner with a kitchen knife while Weier egged her on, according to investigators. Geyser and Weier later confessed they committed the crime in order to please the fictional "Slender Man" character said to attack children with long tendrils sprouting from his back.

Geyser and Weier -- who both plotted the attack for more than five months -- were sentenced to a combined 65 years in a mental institution.

Speaking with 20/20 back in 2019, Leutner said, "Anissa told me to lie on the ground and cover myself in sticks and leaves and stuff to hide, in a sense. But it was really just a trick to get me down there."

After Geyser stabbed Leutner repeatedly, Leutner said Geyser and Weier left her alone in the woods, bleeding. But Leutner found the strength to seek help.

"I got up, grabbed a couple trees for support, I think, and then just walked until I hit a patch of grass where I could lay down," she said adding that she had no idea a bicyclist later found her and called 911. Doctors were able to successfully treat all of her injuries with emergency surgery.