Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Announces Fourth Engagement Amid Legal Battle with Mother

The news of Weston's engagement to Jenifer Alexa Canter comes just a few days after his mother, Christina Fulton, appeared in court after suing her son and Nicolas Cage, claiming she was physically assaulted by Weston last year.

Nicholas Cage's son Weston Coppola Cage is sharing exciting news.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Weston, 34, announced he's engaged to his girlfriend, Jenifer Alexa Canter.

"Jenifer is my first love, my only love and my last," he exclusively told PEOPLE. "She is the love of my life and I am committed to her forever."

"What I have with Jenifer is a God-given divine phenomenon, and therefore it is incomparable," he continued. "She is the love of my life, and our special love is uncanny."

"I am honored to be with the absolute love of my life. We look forward to changing the world and making our legacy," he added of his engagement to Canter, whom he publicly revealed he was dating in November.

The announcement came one day after the actor -- who is the son of Nicholas Cage and his ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton -- gushed about Canter in an Instagram post, below.

Alongside two selfies of himself and Canter, Weston wrote, "I love you more than any man has ever loved in the history of humanity. That astronomically immeasurable love multiplies in every second."

"You are my first love, only love, the love of my life and my last love. Our sacred union is the god-given divine cosmic phenomenon I have awaited and envisioned since I was a child," he continued. "I remember seeing your image before me when I asked God to show me who I was destined for 9 years after we were born in the same hospital."

Weston added that Canter has helped him amid his sobriety journey.

"You saved my life because I was born for you and I truly can’t wait to change the world with you," he wrote. "Our mystical and spiritual connection and knowledges combined is so uncanny that now my full sobriety is so easy I forgot I had a problem. The way it was always supposed to be shall always be and I love you galaxies above human love. You get the greatest version of me and that shall exist within my art as well. I can’t wait to release all my love songs to you 🧿."

This marks the actor's fourth engagement. Weston has been married three times. He was married to Nikki Williams from 2011 until 2012 and Danielle Cage from 2013 until 2016, the latter with whom he shares sons Lucian and Sorin.

Weston tied the knot for the third time in 2018 when he married Hila Cage Coppola. The couple welcomed twin daughters, Cypress and Venice, in 2020, and split in September 2021.

Weston and Hila finalized their divorce in July 2024 after a nasty court battle, in which the latter was ultimately granted sole legal and physical custody of their daughters, according to TMZ.

In May 2024, Weston was arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother, Christina Fulton.

According to TMZ, Weston was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, with law enforcement sources saying he turned himself in, adding that the arrest was linked to an alleged physical altercation between Weston and Fulton in April. At the time, TMZ posted photos of Fulton showing apparent injuries, including multiple bruises on her face.

Following Weston's arrest, Fulton released a statement, per TMZ.

"On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 pm I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help," she said. "When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries."

"Despite my desperate pleas to the responding Police officers to detain him for a mental health evaluation, the Police officers refused my request and neglected my urgent need for my medical attention," she added. "As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s on-going mental health crisis. It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs."

Last month, Fulton sued Nic Cage, accusing her ex of enabling their son's violent behavior --stemming from his history of mental health disorders -- claiming it resulted in her being assaulted, per TMZ. According to Fulton, Cage also fueled their son's struggles with substance abuse and would take him out drinking regularly. Fulton also sued Weston for assault, battery, negligence and infliction of emotional distress. His attorney claimed the lawsuit "appears to be nothing short of a money grab and call for attention."

Meanwhile, TMZ spoke to Fulton outside of a Los Angeles courthouse on Monday, saying she's felt "heartbroken as a mother for a very long time."

She also claimed the LAPD "left me on the ground bleeding" following her alleged attack in April.

Fulton said she has nothing but love for her son and wants to help him with his mental health struggles, but claimed she's been "blocked" by her ex.