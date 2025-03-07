Scheana Shay Recalls Seeing Jax Taylor's Cocaine Use on VPR: 'Everyone Knew'

Getty

"I think at [Jax and Brittany's] wedding, there was a plate of coke that was just on the table in his hotel room," the Vanderpump Rules star said, before sharing what she believes producers knew.

On Thursday's episode of her Scheanaigans podcast, the Vanderpump Rules alum recalled her alleged observations of Jax's frequent cocaine use while filming the Bravo show, saying that his substance abuse was "not a secret."

"That would be the worst-kept secret if we didn't know," Scheana, 43, began.

"There were things that were caught," she said, noting that Jax's behavior didn't go unnoticed by fans.

"I think at [Jax and Brittany's] wedding, there was a plate of coke that was just on the table in his hotel room," she continued, referring to Jax and Brittany Cartwright's 2019 nuptials, which were featured on a Season 8 episode of Vanderpump Rules. "There are things that I saw."

When her guest Danny Pellegrino asked if the cast was aware of Jax's habit, Scheana said, "Yes, everyone knew Jax did cocaine. That was not a secret."

However, she didn't seem very confident that Vanderpump Rules producers knew of Jax's cocaine use.

"It was never production supplying it or [being] OK with it," Scheana said. "I think they didn’t notice. That would have never made it to air. But I mean, it has to go through editing and so many people. But I just don't think anyone was looking at the little plate on the table."

"He definitely came out of the bathroom with white stuff on his nose every here and there. But they would have never supplied, supported or anything like that," she added. "It's just like, we're drinking, he's doing that, we're smoking weed. I mean, it is what it is -- but no -- that was never something that they were behind."

During Tuesday's episode of Bravo's Hot Mic podcast, Jax opened up about struggles with addiction, primarily with cocaine, and claimed that he's been sober for 83 days.

TooFab spoke with Scheana following her unmasking on The Masked Singer Wednesday night, during which she shared her hopes for Jax moving forward and revealed that she's been supporting Brittany amid the news.

"I was with her last night. We watched the show together and I just, you know, reassured her. I'm always team Brittany. I'm on her side. Her and Cruz have always been my priority," she shared. "And I just hope that Jax continues down this path of sobriety, not only for himself, but for Brittany and for their son."

"I hope that this little boy. who is just such an angel, I absolutely adore him -- I just want him to grow up in peace," she added, "and hopefully his dad can just stay on this path and be the best version of himself for Cruz."

Scheana is just one of the several of her former VPR castmates to speak out after Jax's confession, with Lala Kent and Tom Sandoval sharing words of encouragement for the bar owner.

Lala addressed Jax's comments during an Amazon Live on Tuesday, and said she's "proud" of him for speaking out.

"That is not easy to admit," Lala, who has had her own struggles with addiction, said. "This is going to be his journey and his journey only, and he should be the only one to speak on it because none of us know what he’s been through in his life."

Lala went on to add that she wishes "nothing but the best" for Jax in his sobriety and said that him talking about his addiction is "a very, very delicate subject" and "sobriety for someone, it’s not one size fits all. Everyone has a different level of addiction, but addiction is addiction."

Sandoval, meanwhile, weighed in while appearing on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, during which The Traitors star said he thinks it's "amazing" that Taylor is taking steps toward getting the help he needs.

"I mean, I think that's amazing," Sandoval said. "I'm so proud of him, I think that's so awesome. He really seems like he's really been working on himself. For real. For real this time."

Sandoval also noted that he was "somewhat aware" of Taylor's "problems" since the pair costarred on a Bravo series for years together, telling host Andy Cohen, "I mean, I've been around him over the years."

Brittany, meanwhile, isn't so sure, telling PEOPLE in a statement Tuesday that she's skeptical about her estranged husband's sobriety.

"For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he's instilled on our family over the years," she shared. "I've tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I'm skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum."

While Brittany said she's trying to navigate this "as best I can" for the pair's 3-year-old son, she added, "every day is still a challenge and very difficult."

"Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage and I have very little trust in him at this point. My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son," she added.