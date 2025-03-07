Teddi Mellencamp Reveals More Tumors Found in Brain & 2 in Lungs: 'I Will Win This Battle'

Instagram

"These are all metastases of my melanoma," revealed the former RHOBH star, who had over 17 melanoma spots removed during her battle with skin cancer.

Teddi Mellencamp is revealing an update amid her cancer battle.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a post on Instagram, in which she opened up about the results of her latest scan, revealing that doctors found more tumors in her brain along with tumors in her lungs.

According to Teddi, her tumors are a "direct result" of her melanoma.

"I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma," the reality star initially wrote in her caption, per PEOPLE. "The doctors are hopeful that these additional mutations will be removed via immunotherapy. That begins Tuesday at 11AM."

"I am feeling positive and excited -- that I will beat these tumors," she wrote.

Teddi, 43, later edited her caption, clarifying her update.

"I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung. These are all metastases of my melanoma," she began in the new caption.

According to the National Cancer Institute, metastasis is the "spread of cancer cells from the place where they first formed to another part of the body." During her battle with skin cancer, which she previously opened up about, Teddi had over 17 melanoma spots removed.

The podcast host went on to discuss her treatment in her post, writing, "The doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them."

"I am feeling positive -- that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s kids' name," she joked, before concluding her post, "Now, as @bravoandy would say: with all due… f*** off, cancer!"

In her post, the mom of three -- who shaved her hair prior to surgery last month -- shared a photo of herself rocking a blonde wig, top right.

Teddi also shared her caption as a statement on her Instagram Stories.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alum received a love and support in the comments section of Thursday's post.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards wrote, "The best moment! Right after your surgery when you weren't quite sure what year it was and I said 'but I bet she can name all of Angelina Jolie’s kids names' and you did 🤣🤣." She added in another comment, "And you you’re going to kick cancer’s ass!! 💪🏼

Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay commented, "F**K cancer!!!! You are so strong mama!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."

"Love you Teddi. You’re such an inspiration," RHOC alum Meghan King added.

Last month, Teddi revealed on Instagram that she would be undergoing surgery after doctors found "multiple tumors" in her brain. She said she went to the hospital after she had been suffering from "severe and debilitating headaches" for the past several weeks.

"Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," she wrote in post, which she shared on February 12. "Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today. The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

Teddi shared an update last week, revealing that doctors discovered more tumors during surgery.

"I am grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctors and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process more comfortable," she wrote in an Instagram statement. "In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won."

In her post, Teddi shared a selfie of herself in a hospital bed with wires attached to her buzzed hair, along with what appeared to be a screenshot of imaging of her brain, revealing the four tumors.