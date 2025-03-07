Trace Cyrus Says This Comment Is 'Nail in the Coffin' for Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Relationship

Instagram / Getty

Trace Cyrus believes Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's relationship is doomed if he continues to talk about his fear of losing her.

Trace Cyrus has some words of advice for Benny Blanco.

The older brother of Miley Cyrus took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share his thoughts on Blanco and Selena Gomez's relationship.

He shared a screenshot of a headline which read: "Benny Blanco Admits He's Scared Selena Gomez Will Leave Him."

Cyrus is under the impression that the more Blanco speaks about his relationship in this way, the more likely the relationship will fail.

"He spoke it into existence. While openly admitting he thinks she's too good for him," Cyrus continued, as he labelled that sentiment as the "Nail in the coffin for the relationship."

"Men don't have to be attractive to be with a beautiful woman. They just need to have confidence," he added.

The 36-year-old then insisted the pair are both worthy of each other.

"I don't know Benny personally but I love him as a producer and have watched every podcast he's done. Love his personality. And in my view she's just as lucky to be with him as he is with her," Cyrus explained.

"That's the mindset he needs if the relationship is going to last."

He went on to say that "Unfortunately nice guys really do finish last."

"I hope he doesn't let all the press and jokes get to him about their relationship," Cyrus added. "Confidence is key as a man and unfortunately women think they want to be put on a pedestal but as soon as you act like they are superior in the relationship they start to lose respect."

Gomez and Blanco began dating privately in early 2023. In December 2023, Gomez went public with their relationship by liking and commenting on fan account posts on Instagram. She also shared a photo of herself and Blanco on her Instagram Story.

The pair made their public debut at an NBA game in January 2024. Last December, Gomez revealed her engagement to Blanco in an Instagram post, sharing a close-up photo of the ring, below.