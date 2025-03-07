Travel Influencer Suffers Severe Burns After 'Steaming Hot Asphalt' Was Dumped on Her In 10-Car Pileup

Instagram

"A truck full of hot asphalt hit them, flipping their car, trapping Elise underneath," explains the influencer's sister, claiming the asphalt was still being cleaned from her wounds.

A travel influencer is suffering from severe burns from hot asphalt after being involved in a 10-car pileup.

Instagrammer Elise Caffee -- who runs the account @3kidstravel, chronicling the her adventures with her husband Dan and their three children -- was on her way to a wedding in Cancún before she was involved in the accident that allegedly killed their driver.

Elise's husband first posted a photo from the accident on Facebook, which was then shared via her sister Kristina Buskirk on Instagram Stories.

"Elise and I were involved in a horrible accident shortly after arriving in Mexico," he said.

"Our driver was killed and Elise was severely burned [and] I was uninjured," he continued in the post. "Elise is currently stabilized but in bad shape."

Buskirk has been informing her followers and family on her sister's condition since, and started an Instagram account dedicated to updates.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Elise and Dan arrived in Mexico for a wedding on March 6th and on the way to their hotel they were involved in a 10+ car pileup on a freeway in Cancun where a truck full of hot asphalt hit them, flipping their car, trapping Elise underneath, and dumping steaming hot asphalt on top of her as well as the people in front of the other cars," the first and only post so far began.

"It happened right in front of a hospital which is a miracle," the post continued. "Hospital workers rushed out and immediately started trying to help get people out from under cars as did my Dan, but were getting burned through their protective gloves because the asphalt was so hot. Elise’s body is badly burned, her face is not."

Instagram

According to her family, as of today, Elise is currently stable and is "intubated and sedated with a neck catheter to help her get fluids and medicine."