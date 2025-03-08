Heidi Montag Cries Visiting Burned Down Home 2 Months After Fire in Emotional Video

TikTok

Heidi Montag is continuing to grapple with the devastating loss of her and Spencer Pratt's Pacific Palisades home -- two months after it was burned down in the Los Angeles wildfires.

On Friday, The Hills alum shared an emotional video on Instagram and TikTok, in which she broke down in tears as she once again visited the destroyed land of what was once her home.

"It really never gets easier ... coming back here," Montag began, appearing to get choked up.

The singer sighed, before adding, "Wow." She then pointed out some broken mugs and cups in the debris. Montag continued to look around at the destruction, and began to cry.

"I miss my house so much," she said tearfully.

"Ahhh I miss my house so much!" she wrote in the post's caption. "It's so hard.. Jesus help me."

Montag, 38, went on to post another video on Friday, in which she showed the hummingbird feeder Pratt set up on the property.

The couple -- who shares sons Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2, -- walked around the burned down site, with Montag saying that she's "actually going to be sad when the debris is all moved."

"Ah! It's the last of everything," she added. "Hopefully, we'll be able to rebuild."

In the post's caption, Montag wrote, "One step at a time. Praying we will be able to rebuild 🙏💕."

On Saturday, Pratt posted a video of a hummingbird adorably drinking from the feeder, with the clip being set to Montag's song "Flash" as he continues to share his wife's old music.

The reality star captioned the post, "i got so excited i blinked !!!"

Montag and Pratt were among the many celebrities who tragically lost their homes due to the Los Angeles wildfires in January. Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, Cameron Mathison, Billy Crystal, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Farris, and more also had homes that burned down.

Just days after they lost their home in the Palisades wildfire, Montag and Pratt opened up about the tragedy in an interview with ABC News that aired on GMA, with the pair emotionally recalling the moment they had to evacuate their home.

"Spencer was like, 'Grab anything you want to keep,' and I was like, 'How do you choose?'" Montag said, breaking down in tears. "My brain actually stopped working because I was so overwhelmed with so many things you can't replace, so I grabbed my kids' teddy bears."

"The worst was our kids' room that is so magical," Pratt added, also getting emotional. "We do story time every night and it's, like, such a routine. So much love is in there. Our son's bed started just like burning in the shape of a heart, like the fire just started as a heart. This is, like, out-of-body insane."