These Celebrities Admit They've Tried Breast Milk

From health benefits to pure curiosity, stars like Jennifer Aniston and Kourtney Kardashian have tried breastmilk and most have given it a ringing endorsement.

Breastfeeding is typically a pretty intimate experience between mother and child -- but some moms don’t mind a little bit of sharing. In fact, there are moms who have openly admitted that they’ve allowed their family and friends to take a little taste of their breast milk, whether they tried a sip on its own or put it in their coffee. While most people may rush to judgment, it turns out that those who’ve been given a sample think it tastes great, celebrities included!

Find out what these stars had to say about trying breast milk…

Paige DeSorbo

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo admits that she once tried breast milk from co-star Lindsay Hubbard, who welcomed a baby in December. Paige says she asked Lindsay if she’d ever tried it and when she said no, the pair decided to put some in a shot glass and have a sip. They both "loved it," according to Paige.

“Actually, for the first time -- this is a little bit too much information -- one of my friends, my good friend Lindsay Hubbard, had a baby, and I tried her breast milk for the first time,” Paige said on an Amazon Livestream. “I’m not gonna lie, I’d throw that in my coffee before I’d throw oat milk in my coffee.”

She added, “I was obsessed with it. I don’t know if you guys have ever tried someone’s breast milk before…so sweet. Honestly, it did taste like oat milk because it was so sweet, but I was obsessed with it.”

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian believes in the medicinal properties of breast milk. She says she sometimes drinks her own breast milk when she’s feeling under the weather, which makes sense as it contains antibodies, proteins and white blood cells -- all of which can help fight infection, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick 🤧goodnight!” Kourtney once wrote in an Instagram story.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston says she once tried the breast milk of her friend Molly McNearney, who is married to Jimmy Kimmel. She explained that she was pleasantly surprised by the taste, sharing that it was “almost coconut-milky.”

“It’s like the one milk you don’t have to feel guilty about drinking,” Jen shared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. “It’s like no, that dairy is OK.”

Lala Kent

Lala Kent isn’t letting any of her breast milk go to waste. While feeding her daughter Sosa, Lala says she sometimes has a little extra milk and when she doesn’t have anywhere to store it, she has been known to put it right in her coffee.

“I put it in my coffee and drank 10 ounces of breast milk this morning,” she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, adding that she was “not dumping it down the sink.”

Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard admits he drank some of his wife Kristen Bell’s breast milk -- but it was only to help her out. While she was dealing with mastitis, Kristen asked Dax to help unclog her milk duct. Looking back, they say it wasn’t an easy task, but it made Kristen realize Dax’s “level of commitment” to her.

“Let’s just say that I extracted mastitis and we’ll leave everyone’s imagination to wander,” Dax said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Let me also add that it is not easy and not rewarding. I mean it is, to know that you’ve helped your partner, but other than that, it’s where the rubber meets the road. It’s down in the trenches, you know?”

Tamera Mowry

Tamera Mowry has taken the chance to try her sister Tia’s breast milk on more than one occasion. Back in 2019, Tamera took to Instagram to share that she was recovering from being ill and tried drinking some breast milk to help her feel better -- and said it tasted amazing. While some fans were confused, Tia stepped in to explain.

“Soooo, my sister is desperate for some healing. She’s sicky poo, and I sent her an article on how breast milk has healing properties and was okay with drinking my #breastmilk,” Tia wrote on Instagram. “Ps, she’s had some before and I mean, she’s my twin.”

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham dished on trying breast milk while playing a game of Never Have I Ever on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. When she was asked if she had drank it “more than once,” Ashley admitted that she had -- and thought it tasted good. She even joked that she sometimes squirted it across the room.

"I put a little bit, you know, just to try a little bit. It tastes good," Ashley shared.

KJ Apa

When KJ Apa’s son was still breastfeeding, he actually tried some of the milk. In a video shared to Instagram, KJ could be seen opening a bottle of milk while out at a restaurant and then pouring some of it into his coffee. He even thanked his then-girlfriend Clara Berry in French. He reportedly captioned the video, “My wife is a milk machine and I love it,” but he has since deleted it.

Amber Tamblyn

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Amber Tamblyn had host Andy Cohen try her breast milk -- and he said it was very sweet. Afterwards, she revealed that she had tried the breast milk of her friend Blake Lively.

“I’ve drunk Blake Lively’s breast milk,” she said on the show, jokingly adding, “So if that went through me, you’ve technically had Blake’s and my breast milk together.”

Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner and his girlfriend Tia Blanco once tried breast milk when they ran out of almond milk. In a vlog, they shared the funny moment when they decided to try it out. Brody proceeded to make two “breast milk lattes” -- and they were definitely impressed.

“It’s freaking delicious,” Brody said before Tia added, “It just tastes like coffee!”

Shawn Johnson

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson confessed that she and her husband Andrew East also tried breast milk in their coffee but they weren’t big fans. Shawn admitted that to her, it tasted “nasty.”