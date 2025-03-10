Dad Sentenced After Daughter 'Forced' to Jump on Trampoline In 110 Degree Heat as 'Punishment' Dies: DA

Odessa Police/Family Handout

Daniel Schwarz and wife Ashley will both do serious time following the death of 8-year-old Jaylin, who died of dehydration.

A man entered a guilty plea to manslaughter and has been sentenced to 18 years in prison following the death of his adopted daughter, who died after she was allegedly "forced" to jump on a trampoline in the Texas heat as a form of punishment.

The Ector County District Attorney announced Daniel Schwarz's sentence on March 6, bringing an end to a case which began back in August 2020.

At the time, Odessa police responded to a "medical emergency involving an 8-year-old girl," said the DA.

"Investigators later discovered that Daniel and his wife, Ashley, had forced their daughter to jump on a trampoline for an extended period without food or water as a form of punishment," the statement continued. "The trampoline's surface temperature was approximately 110 degrees at the time."

Police previously said Jaylin was pronounced dead at the scene, while an investigation allegedly "revealed that the 8-year-old child had been punished and was not allowed to eat breakfast and was required to jump on the trampoline without stopping for an extended period of time."

Authorities added, "Further investigation revealed that the 8-year-old child was not allowed to drink any water because she was not jumping."

According to her autopsy, Jaylin died of dehydration, with the manner of death being ruled a homicide. Per family members, Daniel and Ashley Schwarz were the child's guardians and not her biological parents.

Ashley was previously convicted of capital murder on May 1, 2023 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

"This outcome is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our prosecutors and the Odessa Police Department in seeking justice," added the DA in a statement.