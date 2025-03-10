Gypsy Rose Reacts to Being Called a 'Ho' Who Should Have Had 'Tubes Tied' as Parole Condition

Lifetime

On the Season 2 premiere of Life After Lockup, Gypsy Rose's family reveals their less-than-thrilled reaction to her pregnancy, she feels "guilt" for splitting from Ryan, while he claims she "left a scar that I'm still healing from."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard continues to live out her post-prison life in the public eye, as her docuseries Gypsy-Rose: Life After Lock Up returns for a second season.

Season 1 detailed her whirlwind release from prison on parole, after being found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Her first year of freedom was marked with some major life moments -- including her split from husband Ryan Anderson, a nose job, rekindling her romance with Ken Urker and subsequently getting pregnant.

The new hour kicked off with Gypsy Rose and Ken in Louisiana, preparing for the arrival of their baby girl. She also shared what her communications have been like with Anderson, amid their divorce proceedings.

"Every time we have talked or texted since the divorce was filed, it's me trying to apologize for breaking his heart," she shared. "As much as I'm trying to live my life and be happy, that guilt is going to weigh on my conscience."

As Ryan continued to shared videos to his followers thanking them for their support following the split, Gypsy was left feeling like he believes there's "a glimmer of hope" they could reunite -- something she hopes to put an end to.

"I think Ryan has a glimmer of hope where he feels, okay, it's not finalized yet, so maybe we'll get back together or something. I'm hoping after the divorce is final, that will sink in," she shared in a confessional. "That's what I have been trying ton convey since I filed. I care about you, I wish you the best, I wish you would move on and find happiness. He has not conveyed that to me."

She told Ken that while it's hard to have "one foot in the past and one foot in the future," she said she hoped that finalizing the divorce will finally give Ryan "closure."

Cameras also showed Ryan in his own home, which was still filled with trinkets celebrating their relationship -- including a neon sign which left her name burned into the wall after he took it down.

"It's kind of symbolic of, oh my gosh, she left. I thought about painting over it, I probably should," he said. "Her pictures are still in those frames, they're just down. I hadn't got rid of them yet. It's like, if I put it away, I'm accepting ... I don't know it's weird."

"She left a scar that I'm still healing from. I can't sit and wallow and be depressed forever, I can't," he continued. "I have to find things to keep my mind occupied. But some days, do I wish my phone would ring? Yeah. I'm in love with a Gypsy that's no longer there, I guess, but she's still the same girl. But she's not my girl. Like, boom, here one day, gone the next, and all I have are remnants."

While he appeared stuck in the past, Gypsy was preparing for her future ... as her baby daddy and family also revealed their reactions to her pregnancy.

"When I found out Gypsy was [pregnant], it was a shocking experience," admitted Ken. "I wish that she had gotten through this divorce process before this happened. It's not a good look for me, it's not a good look for her, it's not a good look."

"But it happened ... and I'm gonna frickin' do this!" exclaimed Gypsy, as the pair also said they had no immediate plans to tie the knot.

"For me, I'm labeled a loose woman, a ho. My reputation has gone down the drain," Gypsy said of public reaction to the baby news. "I've already seen comments online of people saying it should have been a condition of my parole to have my tubes tied, because they don't feel I'm going to be a good mother because of what my mom put me through."

Defending herself, she added, "Well, at some point, the cycle has to end and I can break that."

Her father Rodney Blanchard added that while he hoped Gypsy and Ken would have taken his advice and taken things show, that clearly didn't happen.

"I wasn't extremely surprised. Disappointed, of course," he admitted. "I hoped she'd have more time to live a little bit. It's not just a piece of paper like a marriage. She's got a life growing in her, she's gotta stick with it."

Ken's dad felt similarly, revealing, "Ideally what I want was, let her go through the divorce, them stay together for a while, date, then get married, and then have the baby. We can't control the wind, but we have to adjust our sails."

The episode was filmed back in June 2024 and, since then, she and Ken have welcomed their first child. Gypsy Rose gave birth on December 28, 2024 to a baby girl, who they named Aurora Raina.