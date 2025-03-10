Jason Isaacs Spills on Full Frontal White Lotus Moment, Internet Blows Up with Malfoy 'Wand' Jokes

MAX

Jason Isaacs showed all on Sunday's new hour, sparking some hilarious reactions on social media ... and out of costar Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Harry Potter fans watching The White Lotus got quite the surprise on Sunday night -- as star Jason Isaacs, also known for his work as Lucius Malfoy in the wizarding films, showed all during a full frontal scene.

The flash came as his character, Timothy Ratliff, staggered around his Thailand suite in a bathrobe, after popping a few of his wife's Lorazepams. While speaking with his family in this relaxed state, his robe popped open -- giving his kids a full look at his exposed package.

"Yeah, it is now in my contract for every show I do, so we'll see," Isaacs told EW about his nude moment. "It'll get easier, hopefully," he added, before costar Patrick Schwarzenegger -- who plays one of his onscreen kids -- quipped with a laugh, "You should be asking what it was like for us to watch it!"

"He's drugging himself into a stupor to try not to think about the fact that his entire life is blowing up and trying to work out what to do about it," Isaacs continued of his character's mental state as the season progresses. "It was actually quite challenging — I remember reading the scripts thinking, 'Wow, I've got to keep my powder dry for five or six episodes, and then this s--- really kicks off.'"

Speaking with Decider of the nudity, Isaacs joked, "I don't remember filming those scenes. I think it's digital. I wasn't there that day."

"Look, he's trying to right the balance of how many naked women I've seen growing up on every television show and film. Nudity is the thing. He uses it sometimes for comedy, sometimes for sex, sometimes the manipulation. It’s a good TV moment," he added, saying going full frontal isn't "something I'm keen on doing in my social life or in my professional life."

"But it's Mike White," he added, "and it's a great moment in the show."

While it's very likely Isaacs used a prosthetic -- like both Steve Zahn and Theo James before him -- the internet still blew up over the quick moment, with many viewers pulling out Harry Potter references and memes on social media.

"I know I'm not the only one that rewound this a few times," read one popular post to X. See more reactions below!

Well, I didn’t expect White Lotus to show Lucius Malfoy’s wand tonight, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/iV2VyHemwy — ProfNoctis (@ProfNoctis) March 10, 2025 @ProfNoctis

Piper and Lochlan when their dad lifts up his robe #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/84gKTZ8aMp — Ryan (@ryanntweets_) March 10, 2025 @ryanntweets_

lucius malfoy packing heat and i’m not talking about the gun — jimmy (@jimmyjbol) March 10, 2025 @jimmyjbol

that jason isaacs scene in this week’s episode of the white lotus pic.twitter.com/AYgkebAFIa — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) March 10, 2025 @zoerosebryant

watching the white lotus omg i wasn’t ready for the full frontal pic.twitter.com/WarFHWTyXb — addie 🍒 (@addiexrollins) March 10, 2025 @addiexrollins