Tamra Judge Hints at RHOC Exit with Cryptic Post: 'It Was a Long Run'

Judge shared a concerning message on Instagram over the weekend, leading many of her fans and followers to think she may be done with the Housewives for good.

Tamra Judge might be hanging up her Housewives hat for good.

The reality start took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cryptic message leading many fans to believe that she's done with The Real Housewives of Orange County.

"It was a long run! When life gives you real problems this reality s--t doesn't make sense. Peace out … I'm out," Judge wrote.

She also seemingly cemented her exit after a fan reposted her Instagram Story and asked if Judge was quitting the show, to which she commented with a resounding, "Yes!!!!"

Judge has been part of the RHOC cast since Season 3. She briefly left after season 14 in 2019 but returned as a full-time Housewife in 2023 for season 17.

While Bravo hasn't confirmed the final cast for the new season, Judge has been spotted in New Orleans with castmates including Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Katie Ginella, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti and Emily Simpson, on what looks like a cast trip for the shop.

RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi is also confirmed to return to to the show as a "friend" of the group after leaving the show following Season 8 in 2013.

It's unclear what "real problems" Judge is referring to, but the longtime television personality has been vocal about her support of her friend Two Ts in a Pod podcast cohost, Teddi Mellencamp, amid her recent health issues.

Mellencamp announced on February 12 that she was going to have surgery to remove brain tumors.

"Before we begin, maybe some of you have seen Teddi's Instagram Stories. If not, I just want our listeners to know that she will be taking a brief sabbatical to deal with some health stuff," Judge announced, tearfully addressing Mellencamp's health issues in a February 12 episode of the pair's podcast. "I'll allow Teddi to tell her story when she's back, but you all know how much she loves this podcast and wants nothing more than for us to continue on recording while she focuses on her health."

And Judge has done just that, with the help of guest host, RHONJ star Dolores Catania, who has been on-hand for a number of the podcast's recent episodes.

As for Mellencamp, after having successful surgery to remove the tumors, she shared on Thursday that doctors had found five more tumors.

"Update from my scans today: I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma," she wrote.