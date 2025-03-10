Teddi Mellencamp Defends Horseback Riding Amid Cancer Battle: 'This Makes My Heart and Soul Happy'

Getty/Instagram

"I am feeling great and got approval from my doctors to ride today," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared alongside a photo of her riding.

Teddi Mellencamp is defending her decision to go horseback riding amid her battle with cancer.

Just weeks after undergoing emergency brain surgery to remove tumors, Mellencamp was back on the saddle and thanking fans for their support during what's been a difficult time.

"Thank you all for the support. I am feeling great and got approval from my doctors to ride today," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote via her Instagram Story over the weekend. "This makes my heart and soul happy. If I see you at the show today and you have the urge to try to tell me not to I kindly ask you refrain."

She continued, "I unknowingly rode with huge tumors in my brain for 6 months and those big ones are gone now. When you are sick or have cancer, your mental health is very important. I must keep going and give myself joy and goals."

Mellencamp, whose doctors recently discovered five more tumors in her body, said that she's going to continue to fight, not only for better health but to be able to enjoy her life, no matter what hardships are thrown her way.

"I am going to always fight to be my best and find ways to smile and enjoy my life. Thanks for coming along this journey with me. I am in no place for negativity or discouragement," she added.

Sharing a clip of her horse Toad, Mellencamp called the animal "horse of a lifetime."

"My baby boy would do anything for me. I would do the same for him. Horse of a lifetime. Toad thank you for making me feel alive," she wrote.

While she was met with some criticism, Mellencamp has been getting lots of love from fans, friends and family alike, with her rock 'n' roller father, John Mellencamp, sharing his support for his daughter.

"Dad. Thank you for saying yes you believe in me and know I can do it," the Two Ts in a Pod co-host wrote via her Instagram Stories Saturday. "Cried with happiness that I have your support."

As for her health, the former reality star shared the results of her recent CT scan last week, which revealed "multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery."

"I also have 2 tumors in my lung," she noted, adding that the tumors are all a result of her recent struggles with melanoma.

Despite the scary news, she is hopeful for a clean bill of health when this is all over, telling her followers that her "doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them."