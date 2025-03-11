Tiana Voice Actor Anika Noni Rose Reacts to Disney+ Series Being Canceled

Getty/Everett

The Princess and the Frog star Anika Noni Rose is sharing her thoughts on the Tiana series being canceled at Disney+ following years of development.

On Tuesday, Rose -- who voiced Princess Tiana in the 2009 animated film, and was set to reprise her role in the Disney+ series -- posted a statement on Instagram, in which she expressed her disappointment that the series had been scrapped.

The actress began her statement by sharing that she had received "loads of messages expressing kindness, support, and overwhelming disappointment."

"I too am deeply disappointed that the continuation of Tiana's journey in series form has been cut short," Rose, 52, continued. "The series was a long time coming, and a lot of beautiful work was put into it by all of the creatives involved, including but not limited to long time champion Jenn Lee, our wonderful writer/director Joyce Sherri, some fabulous animators and an amazing music team.”

"As hurtful as it is for anything you've put your heart and soul in to be prematurely ended, my hope is that when what is now to be a 'Tiana Special Event' airs, that all of you beautiful, loving, loyal fans who've been championing not just the series, but a Princess and the Frog sequel, tune in," she said. "And when I say tune in, I mean, tell your friends, family, coworkers, babysitters; tell all the people you know who have loved Princess Tiana, Naveen, Louis, Charlotte, Mama Odie and the magic they've created together over the years, and make sure you are watching. Show your love and your desire in the numbers. Make that desire an undeniable and real thing."

Rose concluded, "Until then, we will be continuing to work hard to bring you the most beautiful content we can."

She captioned her statement, "I'm so grateful to all who have worked to bring the Tiana series to life, and all who continue to love her into existence and beyond. You are loved and appreciated on this #TianaTuesday and every other day. Sometimes you need a moment to process.💚👸🏽."

Following its decision to cancel the Tiana series, Disney is developing a short-form special based on The Princess and the Frog, according to PEOPLE. The outlet reported that Joyce Sherri -- who was tapped as the writer and director of the axed Disney+ series -- will write the short-form project.

It's unclear if the Tiana Special Event Rose referred to in her statement is the new project in question.

The news of the Tiana series being scrapped comes following years of development. Disney announced its plans for The Princess and the Frog spinoff show back in December 2020, with Sherri joining the project in 2023.

The Princess and the Frog is a beloved Disney IP. The 2009 film earned three Oscar nominations, and Rose was subsequently named a Disney Legend in 2011. Last June, Disney revamped Splash Mountain at both Disneyland and Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme, transforming the ride into Tiana's Bayou Adventure.