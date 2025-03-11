Denise Richards & Erika Jayne Hash Out 'Unresolved Crap' After Nasty RHOBH Fights

Bravo

While Denise tries to pinpoint why things between them went "super sideways," Erika reveals it "really hurt my feelings" to be scolded for comments about threesomes while they were on RHOBH together.

Erika Jayne and Denise Richards finally ended their years-long feud, which began on The Real Housewives and concluded on Denise Richards and Her Wild Things.

Denise's gripe with Erika stems back to a dinner at Denise's house while she was still on RHOBH, in which Erika brought up the topic of threesomes, loud enough for Denise's daughter Sami Sheen, then 14, and her friends to hear.

Denise took offense to Erika's comments and took her to coffee to express why the conversation made her uncomfortable. While it seemed the pair had resolved things, Denise returned to RHOBH after her exit and unloaded on Erika a couple more times, never truly getting any sort of resolution.

On Tuesday's new episodes of Denise's new reality show with her family, the pair sat down together again ... and, this time, were able to hash it out.

"I'm so glad you met me. No, really, it means a lot," said Denise, as Erika said she never wanted "any bad vibes" between them. As the pair reminisced on how much fun they had when they first met, Richards added in a confessional that things went "super sideways" between them "for some reason" -- before saying she hoped they could settle "unresolved crap."

"I like you so much and it really hurt my feelings that there was a shift in the dynamic of our connection. I didn't know what I did," Denise then said to Erika, who laid it all out for anyone needing a recap.

"I really was upset after your barbecue ... we were all talking and you were like, my kids are over there," she said, as a flashback showed the threesome conversation. "I felt very judged because we were all talking about sex, but I was the one that was taken to coffee, I was the one that got called out."

Denise insisted she was not upset about the subject matter, she just didn't "want to talk about threesomes and s--t" with her kids nearby. "But I'm not mad," she maintained, as Erika said it seemed like she was because she was "the only one you took and talked to about it when everybody else was talking about it," too.

With that, Denise said she was "really sorry," before Erika apologized for her behavior at that time, too.

"That's all in the past and I would much rather be here now with you," added Erika, who also thanked Denise for reaching out to her "when things were bad," likely referring to her divorce from Tom Girardi and subsequent legal battles.

"I appreciate that, as well," said Erika, as Denise said she could relate to going through something like that in the public eye.

With that, the pair shared a toast, as Erika said, "I'm really glad we got to connect today."