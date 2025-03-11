Denise Richards Breaks Down Over Daughter Sami's Nose Job: 'I Feel Bad'

Bravo

After Sami claims she was told she'll "never be as pretty as your mom," Richards gets emotional -- expressing frustration her kids feel they have to "live up to" her appearance.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami Sheen is opening up about her decision to get a nose job -- a decision that left her mother in tears over the pressures put on her daughters just by growing up in the public eye.

On Tuesday's back-to-back episodes of Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Sheen, now 21, was seen going to get a consultation for a nose job. While on the drive to the office, she and her mother talked about why she wanted to go under the knife.

"I've wanted this done longer than I wanted my boobs done," said Sheen, who also got a boob job after feeling so uncomfortable "being so flat chested" that she used to stuff her bra with socks and "chicken cutlets."

"High school was very hard, I had to deal with kids bullying me, people said I looked like my dad," Sami confessed. "I got a comment the other day of someone saying you'll never be as pretty as your mom. I'm going to look more feminine too, it's a very hard feature on my face."

"I'm just so excited to finally be done with this frickin' honker stuck on my face," Sami told her mom, who scoffed at the "honker" descriptor. "I'm literally paying for your nose," Denise's daughter then said of the constant comparisons.

In a confessional of her own, Richards got emotional thinking about the scrutiny thrust upon her kids because of who their parents are.

"My daughter wanted to get her nose done; it made me so sad that Sami wanted to. I feel bad that she has to live up to my nose or whatever the f--k," she said, welling up. "I don't want them to feel they have to look a certain way. There were times I wanted to move the kids out of LA but I couldn't because of where I worked. I feel bad."

She didn't convey those emotions to Sami, however, with Denise telling her daughter she was "genuinely excited" she was "doing something you want to do."

Cameras followed Sami into her consultation, where she said she wanted a "more feminine nose" but "nothing crazy." She then pointed out her mom's nose, calling it "perfect" while adding that Richards has "never gotten any work done on it."

Sheen got the nose job in August 2024 and has appeared very happy with the results. She also got a boob job when she was 19.