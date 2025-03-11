Gigi Hadid Gushes Over 'Very Romantic' Bradley Cooper as She Breaks Silence on Relationship

Annie Leibovitz for Vogue/Getty

In a Vogue cover story, the model also opens up about coparenting with ex Zayn Malik and why she decided to leave NYC for life on a farm in rural Pennsylvania.

Gigi Hadid just gave some rare insight into her personal life -- spilling on both her romance with Bradley Cooper and how it is coparenting her daughter Khai with her ex, One Direction's Zayn Malik.

The model got more candid than usual in a new Vogue cover story, where the 29-year-old stunner was surprisingly open about her relationship with the 50-year-old Hangover actor. Speaking with the publication, she credited him with getting her more into theater, before sharing how tricky it can be to date while being famous.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating and even for my friends who aren't public figures, that's hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security," she told the mag. "You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don't know."

Of her relationship with Cooper, she called it "very romantic and happy," before deciding to keep some details private because "it's just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason." The publication also noted it seemed like this relationship could only happen at this stage in her life.

"I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential," she said, "and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve ... and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word."

She also said that she respects Cooper "so much as a creative," gushing over him for giving "so much to me" in return -- like "encouragement and, just, belief." Added Hadid: "For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what's the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap."

Elsewhere in the profile, she touched briefly on her coparenting relationship with Malik, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Khai.

"Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance. That doesn't mean that it doesn't change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other's backs," she said of communicating with her ex.

The relationship the two have now, said Hadid, is one with "love, and a feeling of camaraderie." She added: "There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything. And at the end of the day, we're not interested in giving everyone our whole story. What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co­parents, but what we've been through together."

Hadid and her daughter live together at an old lavender farm in rural Pennsylvania, which she bought with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Bella Hadid, back in 2017. As for why she decided to make the move out of New York City?