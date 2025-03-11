Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Joins OnlyFans to Share 'Slutty Mormon' Hair Content: 'It's a Fetish'

Getty/Everett

The British actress -- who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films -- says she's joining the adults-only platform "to get out of debt" and "prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I'm not so sweet."

Harry Potter alum Jessie Cave is taking the jump from Platform 9 3/4 to a completely different platform.

On Monday, the British actress -- who played Lavender Brown in the final three Harry Potter films -- shared a video on Instagram, in which she revealed that she has joined the adults-only platform OnlyFans, where she plans to post "sensual" hair content.

"I'm starting an OnlyFans," Cave, 37, began in the video, talking to a male friend off-camera, who was seemingly her partner, Alfie Brown. "Hair stuff."

"So stuff like this," she continued, before slowly brushing her light brown locks. "Just going like that. That's the kind of thing."

"Have you read about this? Is this a thing?" her friend then asked her, to which she continued to brush her hair as she replied, "The best quality hair sounds. You need to hear the brushing."

Cave added that people like the "sounds" of the hair brushing. While her friend suggested she get a microphone, she admitted that she "can't afford" one at the moment, and will try "swishing" her hair in front of the camera to pick up the sounds.

When her friend asked if she'll be brushing her hair "in a sexual way," to which Cave replied, "It is a fetish. I think, I hope. Slutty Mormon. I'm going for a very pure aesthetic."

"Just very sensual stuff with my hair," she added. "I think this could make the big bucks."

"Any feet or bums and anything like that?" her friend inquired, to which Cave said, "No, no no."

"I think you should get your bum out," he quipped.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm starting an onlyfans for my hair. It's niche even for me," Cave wrote in the post's caption. "Join me on this strange new journey. 🩵💙💜🖤 @onlyfans link in bio. 🔒🔓🔐🔏."

Her OnlyFans profile bio reads: "Former Harry Potter actress, writer, doodler and now Only Fans Long Hair Specialist. I do NICHE HAIR CONTENT which you may well quite like. How magical! Owl drop near daily. Wizard warning: Will not do explicit sexual content. Might be in my underwear. Will respond to Dm’s. Let's get to know each other! If you have a hair thing, this is the place for you. If you want something specific, you can message me and I will be happy to see what we can do. LOVE JESSIE XXX."

Meanwhile, Cave shared more thoughts on her decision to join OnlyFans on her Substack and on her podcast, Before We Break Up Again.

In her Substack post, she said she planned to share "diary entires," in which she'll document her "OnlyFans journey."

"One year. I'll try for one year," she wrote in the subscription newsletter, per TheWrap. "My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I'm not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love."

"Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research? [It feels] like I’m doing something naughty, something a little f--ked up. I like that," Cave continued, per the outlet. "Ripping up the good little actress rule book."

On the latest episode of her podcast, which she hosts with her partner, Alfie Brown, Cave opened up about joining OnlyFans.

"I am launching an OnlyFans, it's not a sexual one," Cave said. "It's a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual."

"I'm launching a hair OnlyFans [that] is entirely for hair-based content," she continued. "It's very much geared toward people who have an interest or fetish with hair. I do a lot of videos with my hair on Instagram, and I have now for a while. I just noticed that ... I always just get comments. They're never, like, sexually depraved or lascivious. It's never kind of dirty comments, but I do get lots of interest in in the hair thing and I just thought, 'F--k it, I'm going to do something that is very niche.'"

Cave -- who also expressed her interest in getting a breast augmentation during the episode -- added that making her hair videos has felt "quite liberating."

"I really am choosing to think of this as an empowering moment for me because I have been this very straight, prim actress for a lot of my career, and this is very much a way of me saying, 'Okay, I'm doing something that is not normal,'" she said. "This is weird, and me, and a bit kinky. And why not?"