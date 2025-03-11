Man Shoots Mother, Kills Sister & Niece Who 'Did Not Believe' Men In Ski Masks Were Chasing Him: FBI

Ward County Jail/Gilbertson Funeral Home

A witness said the suspect had "crazy eyes" and exclaimed, "If you f--kers don't wanna believe me, I'm gonna kill all you f--kers then" -- before opening fire on family.

A man who allegedly believed he was being followed by men in ski masks stands accused of shooting his own mother, as well as killing his sister and his 3-year-old niece.

The double homicide went down at a home on the Spirit Lake Reservation in North Dakota on March 4, where authorities responded to a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, according to a criminal complaint filed by an FBI agent assigned to the area via Law & Crime, they found Tiana Sharel Walking Eagle, 31, and her daughter, Loka Jay Lee Walking Eagle, 3, dead of gunshot wounds to the head.

Another woman, later identified as 27-year-old suspect Johnnie Jay Gaking's mother, was rushed to the hospital, also suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She survived.

At the same time, authorities responded to another home nearby -- regarding a report that Gaking was there "and stabbed himself with a knife multiple times" before fleeing in a Ford Focus. A witness at that home, identified as a cousin, said the suspect had "crazy eyes" and told them, "They're all dead. I didn't do it."

Per the complaint, the witness said Gaking had fresh blood on his chest at the time.

Gaking was later apprehended in his Focus and, after being read his rights in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, allegedly told authorities "that men in ski masks had been stalking" him and they made him kill his family.

"Gaking stated that he did not stab himself and he did not know who stabbed him because 'they' were wearing ski masks," per the affidavit. Gaking also allegedly said he tried to kill himself.

Officials also spoke with someone who lived in the same home as the victims, who claimed Gaking is the one who "shot everybody" -- and also shot at him as he tried to run from the scene.

The man said Gaking had been talking about "men in ski masks chasing him" earlier in the day ... and was "tripping," crying, and threatened to kick the victims "out of the house because they did not believe Gaking when Gaking told them people were trying to kill him."

The witness said, per the docs, Gaking told him, "If you f--kers don't wanna believe me, I'm gonna kill all you f--kers then." He then said he saw Gaking wave a gun around, before he heard shots from the bedroom and Gaking saying, "You're next." That's when the witness said he "ran for his life" and heard three more shots.

The man also claimed Gaking "had not been sleeping" before the incident.

In an obituary, Tiana was remembered as someone who "loved listening to music and spending time with family and friends," while Lokia was described as being "a happy baby and a joy in the lives of her family." Listed among the family members they're survived by was their "brother, uncle Johnny Gaking."