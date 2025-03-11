Lauren Graham Accidentally Reveals Father of Mae Whitman's Son Is Up Here Co-Star Carlos Valdes

Getty

Lauren Graham just spilled some major tea about her former Parenthood co-star.

While speaking to their fellow Parenthood alum, Dax Shepard, on the actor's Armchair Expert podcast, Graham accidentally revealed the father of Mae Whitman's son: Carlos Valdes.

While Whitman has never publicly shared the identity of the baby's dad, the pair did work together on Up Here.

After Shepard said that he hadn't yet had the chance to meet Whitman's baby, Graham said, "I'm trying to think of the last time [I saw her]. They're in New York now. Carlos, her baby daddy, is on Broadway in Hadestown, which I feel happy to plug because he's fantastic in it, Carlos Valdes."

"He's really great," Graham, who played Whitman's on-screen mom, continued. "And so they’re in New York for the next while and then she got this job in Ireland. So she's in Ireland with the baby."

Whitman announced her son's birth in August 2024.

"Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles. From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted," she wrote on Instagram, while poking fun at the fact that Justin and Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their son around the same time.

"He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he's our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles @younggoth)," she continued.

Whitman's baby boy was named after her Parenthood co-star and friend Miles Heizer. The pair played siblings Amber and Drew Holt on the series, which aired for five years from 2010 to 2015. Graham, meanwhile, played their mom, Sarah Braverman.

Whitman, Heizer and Graham have stayed close since the show wrapped. In fact, Graham and Heizer were even featured in Whitman's pregnancy announcement.

"Not to make a Parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother's Day looking a little different this year! 🤰🏼" Whitman wrote in a May 2024 Instagram post. "Can't wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!"