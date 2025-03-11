Leni Klum Claps Back at Critics of Her Lingerie Shoot with Mom Heidi Klum

Intimissimi/Getty

"You can't focus too much on the negative," the model told Glamour Germany, as she addressed her critics and opened up about her family.

Leni Klum is blocking out the haters.

In a cover story with Glamour Germany, the eldest daughter of Heidi Klum addressed critics who had a lot to say about her Italian Intimissimi lingerie campaigns with her mother. While some fans loved the mother-daughter collab, others also criticized the ads, targeting them with what Glamour referred to as "sexist and misogynistic comments."

20-year-old Klum, however, is not fazed by any backlash.

"I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn't like it. You simply have no control over it and you can't focus too much on the negative," she said. "That can easily happen, especially if you spend a lot of time on social media. But there are so many more positive reactions."

She then quipped: "Oh, and: Most of the comments are in German, and I don't really understand many of them. That helps too, of course."

Elsewhere in her interview with Glamour, the model shared she's a big family girl -- and has a matching tattoo with her step dad, Tom Kaulitz and his identical twin, Bill Kaulitz.

"My middle name Olumi is an abbreviation of my father's name, whose full name is Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel," she said when asked about her family. While Flavio Briatore is her biological father, Seal raised her.

"My only tattoo is a matching tattoo that I did with Tom and Bill on Mama and Tom's wedding night," she continued. "One of the guests brought a tattoo machine and Tom, Bill and I tattooed each other's dots ... It was a kind of "The Three Musketeers" moment for us. My family is like an anchor for my life."

Along with her family, her boyfriend of five years, Aries Rachevsky, has also continued to be a big part of her life.

"We met when we were both only 15 - and now we're in our early 20s. That's a special time when you learn a lot about yourself and change a lot," Klum expressed. "Going on this journey together has been extremely beautiful."

Klum also shared how their relationship might not be perfect, but she's loved every moment.