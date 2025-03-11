Mauricio Umansky Apologizes for 'Hurting' Kyle Richards with Photos of Him Kissing Another Woman

Bravo

Kyle believes Mauricio is avoiding the issue when they meet for an "awkward" chat, before he finally addresses the elephant in the room.

Kyle Richards got an apology out of estranged husband Mauricio Umansky after he was photographed kissing another woman.

In a sneak peek at tonight's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards finally meets up with Mau after he was spotted at the Mykonos airport kissing a woman later identified as actress Nikita Kahn.

And, according to Kyle, it was a very "awkward" conversation.

The two make some small talk about his trip first, with Mau saying he had a lot of spa days and "spiritual healing," while claiming he "only" partied on five nights of the 25 he was there. Richards, however, finds that "very hard to believe," as footage from a previous episode shows Faye Resnick claiming Mau was begging her husband and PK to join him in Europe.

"This is very awkward. We both know what we are both thinking. I feel like he's distracting himself so he doesn't have to deal with me," Kyle says in a confessional, as Mauricio fumbles around the kitchen, opening cabinets and making himself some coffee.

"It was an awkward trip because it was the first time I've ever gone without the family," he then tells Kyle. "I wanted to do that and I wanted to be alone and take advantage of seeing what that looks like, run around, make decisions last minute."

After a very, very, very long and awkward pause, Mauricio finally addresses the elephant in the room.

"Obviously in Mykonos, I got photographed at the airpot. You know I would never want to do anything on purpose that would hurt you or the kids," he tells Richards. "I really am sorry for hurting you. I would never want to hurt you on purpose."

That's where the footage ends, with Kyle's reaction being saved for tonight's episode. Previews for the season, however, show Richards in tears while hugging Umansky from the same conversation.

Viewers already know the photos really got to Richards, who went on to delete the phrase "wife" from her Instagram profile. She also called the pictures "suspect," suggesting the woman in them might have set up a shot with the paparazzi.