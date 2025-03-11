Millie Bobby Brown 'Definitely' Sees Babies in Her Future: 'I Want a Big Family'

Getty

“Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally,” Millie Bobby Brown revealed.

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to have a family of her own.

The Stranger Things actress dished on her future family plans for her and husband Jake Bongiovi during a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast

From the jump, Brown has always had a vision of her future family, including babies. She said that none of it comes as a surprise for her hubby, either.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21 and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake,” the 21-year-old actress said. "I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

"Jake knows how important it is to me," Brown said. "Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally."

In an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show last year, Brown said both she and her 22-year-old husband draw inspiration from their own parents in their relationship.

On the SmartLess podcast, Brown reflected on those relationships stating, "We grew up with really wonderful relationships to observe and I think it just set a precedent for what we want in our lives. I watched my parents fall more in love every day [and] that's just what we hope to achieve for ourselves."

She said they each have their own rules when thinking about starting a family, but share the same values of having love within their home.

"Jake was like, 'We cannot do that until we get married,'" she continued. "So that was his thing. And my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family. I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future."

"For me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different as adopting," she added. "I feel like anything’s out because my home is full of love for anyone and anything. And so that is kind of what we stand by. Jake and I, the energy in our house is the door is always open."

"We are always gonna be wanting to start a family, it doesn't matter in what way or when but, it will happen," she said.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brown shared her gratitude for her nearly year-old marriage.