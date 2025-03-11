Ne-Yo Introduces His 4 Partners From Polyamorous Relationship to World: 'We Happy Over Here'

Instagram

The post comes after Ne-Yo opened up about his unique romantic dynamic and how he explains his love life to his young children.

Love is love in Ne-Yo's household!

After making headlines over his polyamorous relationships with four women, the R&B star took to Instagram to introduce his girlfriends to the world.

"Since the world is so intrigued, I guess I should introduce my loves properly. LADIES AND GENTS I PRESENT MY PYRAMID," he captioned a series of videos and photos of the women.

"CRISTINA aka PB🔐 (Pretty Baby) @daddys_pretty_baby__ @glowingtouch_atl, ARIELLE aka TF🔥 (Twin Flame) @ariellehill @thrutunnelvision, MONEII aka PF🪶 (Phoenix Feather) @phoenixx__feather @facesbysecret, BRI aka SLS🌙✨ (Sexy Lil’ Somethin’) @bestofbri @move_with_bri," he wrote, sharing the women's names, his nicknames for each of them and their Instagram handles.

"Say something nice or move on with your life. We happy over here. 🥰," he added.

The post comes after the 45-year-old singer-songwriter (real name: Shaffer Chimere Smith) previously spoke about how he explains the relationship to his seven kids.

"I answer them," the "Closer" singer said during a recent appearance on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show when asked what he tells his kids if hey have questions about the unique dynamic.

"Honesty. I'm not lying to nobody, not even my children," he continued.

He also shared that he introduces his new partners to his children, telling Smiley, "It's like, 'Hey, this is daddy's girlfriend. And so is that, and so is that, and so is that. She gonna make you some cereal, she gonna cook lunch and she gonna wash your clothes.' And it's all good."

Ne-Yo who shares two children with ex Monyetta Shaw-Carter, three kids with ex-wife Crystal Renay and two children with ex Sade Jenea, said he carries the same honesty into the relationships he has with multiple women.

"I ain't manipulating nobody, I ain't brainwash nobody, I ain't lying to nobody," he insisted. "I set it out there. 'Here's what it is. I like you, but I also like her, and her, and her. If you cool with that, come on, we gonna have a great time.'"

And while Ne-Yo admits this lifestyle choice isn't for everyone, it's working for him.