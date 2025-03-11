PK & Dorit Kemsley Have Tense Meeting After Split on RHOBH: 'You Can Bring Out the Worst In Me'

Bravo

As Dorit compares their relationship to the "worst kind of roller coaster" and asks, straight out, if he wants a divorce, PK accuses her of having "control issues."

As the pair met up for dinner, Dorit explained in a confessional that it had been about three months since they decided to separate. She said that while she thought the two would have an "amicable situation" post-split, she felt it had "turned into three months of the worst kind of roller coaster I could have imagined."

"I have no idea what to expect tonight," said Dorit before the two sat down, calling the situation "a little weird." After she expressed some gratitude for him giving her a kiss on the cheek, he then quipped, "Why wouldn't I? Do you want a high five? Can I get a drink? Oh, I don't drink. There's a problem."

As he ordered a mocktail, Dorit told him she was "really pleased" by the work he's been doing on himself, including his sobriety. "You've been doing work on yourself as well, haven't you?" he responded, as she replied, "Yes, and I feel like my eyes are wide open for the first time in a very long time. I mean, the last few months, something shifted in you."

With that, the conversation was off to a tense start, as he brought up that "things started to go wrong" between them when he decided to find an apartment amid their separation.

"One of the significant issues in our marriage were your control issues and there was me, separated, and less than a few weeks in, you're dictating where I'm gonna live," he told her, "and that's in the backdrop of me knowing that you're in our house and I'm taking this really small apartment, which was, in my life, as humble as it's ever been."

"It felt like an approval process that I didn't want to go through," he added, as Dorit said the pair never had a conversation about the apartment at all. He said that was by design, because he "didn't want to" -- fearing she would take control of the situation.

It was then Dorit's turn to air a grievance, as she said she wanted to know what "prompted that long email that knocked me off my feet."

In a previous episode, she claimed she woke up to a scathing email from PK which was primarily about their financials. Per Dorit, the letter said she would be responsible for the mortgage on the house and any bills associated with the home, as well as discussions about custody and "threats" of divorce.

"Dorit, you really want to start discussing only part of that email? Because it was a summary of how you've made me feel and what life will potentially look like if we don't resolve this," PK said, defending himself. "The reason I asked you to retain a lawyer was in an attempt to have a commercial, sensible conversation."

"I wanted to communicate like civil people. So the email suggested that you had retained a lawyer and you were 100 steps ahead of me," Dorit replied, before asking, "Did you, at any point, want a divorce?"

He didn't directly answer the question.

"I believe that, unfortunately, this is what ends a marriage. I believe that rather than bring out the best in me, you can bring out the worst in me," PK told her. "The reality is, we have to coparent and we have to keep it loving and kind and we have to work on our relationship and make ourselves get back. You're my best f--king mate, period. We need to find that friendship again, we lost it."

Dorit again asked whether divorce was a possibility.

"I don't know. I don't know whether divorce is in our future. I don't know. In the moment, you sit here and think, you've got no f--king chance," he said, as she demanded "some clarity" from him.

"What's next for us is our journey to become friends again," he said, hoping to provide just that. "If we sit here in six months time and we say, you know what, we managed to do this Dorit, we got the kids sorted, we're best friends and we're better not being married, then we'll not be married."

That still didn't seem to really answer the question for Dorit, though, as she exclaimed, "Wow, you are hard f--king work, dude."

While that's where the conversation between the pair ended, Dorit admitted in a confessional that "I don't feel in my heart I want a divorce." She then added, "But I'm not the one in control. Truthfully, PK's calling the shots."

Just like Kyle and Mau, neither Dorit nor PK have filed for divorce.