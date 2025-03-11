Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky's Full 'Awkward,' Tear-Filled Convo About Him Kissing Another Woman

Bravo

Kyle breaks down in tears after her estranged husband addresses the elephant in the room -- photos of him kissing another woman while on a solo trip to Mykonos.

Kyle Richards just had a major revelation about her relationship with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, after he was photographed sharing PDA with another woman.

On Tuesday's new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards gave some more insight into how pictures of Mau at the Mykonos airport kissing a woman later identified as actress Nikita Kahn affected her ... before sitting down with him and actually talking about what happened.

First, she opened up about her split with Umansky while chatting with new costar Bozoma Saint John.

"When I first met you, he had just moved out. I feel like I'm going to get really emotional right now; I don't know why. I want you to get to know me and kind of explain everything," Richards shared, as she and Boz tried to hit reset on their relationship, which got off to a rocky start.

"The way we did it was, I know, not like a traditional way. I wasn't ready to leave. I didn't even know if that's what I wanted to do and then he finally moved out," she continued.

In a confessional, Richards added, "When he finally said, I am going to move out, it was strange. It was like, 'Wow, this is really happening.' And I think part of me would have been happy with, you live in your room and I'll live in my room. Which is not realistic."

When asked by Boz when they're both "supposed to move on," Kyle said that she and Mau are separated, but haven't even filed for divorce. The airport photos, however, "changed things" for her -- with Richards saying she felt they gave her "permission to move forward with what I need to do."

Later in the hour, Kyle and Mauricio saw each other for the first time since he returned from his trip, with Umansky stopping by the house he used to share with his estranged wife.

"Seeing that photo of Mau was like, Okay, things have changed. And I don't know how he's going to be towards me now. I don't know what this relationship is," Kyle said in a confessional before they started to talk. "I don't know what this relationship is, I don't know if it's just a passing thing or a serious thing, and I know how women are."

The two made some small talk about his trip first, with Mau saying he had a lot of spa days and "spiritual healing," claiming he "only" partied on five nights of the 25 he was there. Richards, however, found that "very hard to believe," as footage from a previous episode saw Faye Resnick claiming Mau was begging her husband and PK to join him in Europe.

"This is very awkward. We both know what we are both thinking. I feel like he's distracting himself so he doesn't have to deal with me," Kyle said in a confessional, as Mauricio fumbled around the kitchen, opening cabinets and making himself some coffee.

"It was an awkward trip because it was the first time I've ever gone without the family," he then told Kyle. "I wanted to do that and I wanted to be alone and take advantage of seeing what that looks like, run around, make decisions last minute.'

After a very, very, very long and awkward pause, Mauricio finally addressed the elephant in the room.

"Obviously in Mykonos, I got photographed at the airport. You know I would never want to do anything on purpose that would hurt you or the kids," he told Richards. "I really am sorry for hurting you. I would never want to hurt you on purpose."

She responded, saying she knows he would never do that, adding that she believes he had no idea his photo was being taken. "I don't know that the other person didn't know that," she added, before telling him it was "obviously ... hard to see."

"But we are separated and we're allowed to do what we want in this time. It's just strange, you know?" she said, as he told her he "of course" got what she was saying.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to do now, but anyway," she said, as tears began to well up in her eyes. She then had to grab herself a tissue as she started to cry, before Mau pulled her in for a close hug.

"The photos really did say to me, he's moving on. You can live in this La La Land for as long as you want, but that was a hammer on the head saying, 'Hello, Kyle, he's moved on, it's okay, you're both entitled to live your lives,'" Richards admitted in a confessional.

"I think about, how did we get here? If we care about each other so much, how did we allow this to happen?" she then asked herself. "Everything we've built, this is like the rug being ripped out from under your feet. I did not expect my life to go in this direction."

The whole situation, she said, made it "pretty clear" that their split "is permanent" -- adding, "and I don't think it's going to be easy to come back from that."

Despite the photos being taken back in July 2024, the pair have yet to file for divorce.