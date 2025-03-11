Why Scarlett Johansson Refused to Join Instagram for Jurassic World Promo

Getty

Speaking with InStyle, Johansson also gave a message to MCU fans who await her return as Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson is standing her ground on her social media absence ... and departure from her prior role as Marvel's Black Widow.

In a new cover story for InStyle magazine, the 40-year-old actress revealed why she doesn't feel the need to be on social media, before opening up about why fans really need to let Natasha Romanoff go.

Speaking with the publication, Johansson said Universal asked her about ramping up her social media presence to help promote their upcoming film together, Jurassic World Rebirth, which comes out this July.

"I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they're like, 'Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth?’ [I] get a lot of pressure to join social media." she said.

The question made her think, "Is there a way I could do this and stay true to who I am?" -- before Johansson came to the conclusion that, "It didn't feel like I could," adding the request doesn't align with her "core values."

"The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That's the key ingredient. So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon," She said. "But I'm not. And I think the film will do fine."

Before joining the world of Jurassic Park, Johansson was, of course, attached to another major franchise: The Marvel Cinematic Universe. After making her debut in Iron Man 2, she played Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in a number of MCU films, before she was killed off in Avengers: Endgame and finally got her own solo film.

According to Johansson, that last outing was it for the character ... she swears!