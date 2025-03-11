Vanna White Gets First Tattoo at 68 -- Done By Her 'Beautiful Daughter'

Instagram

"I finally got my first tattoo, given to me by my talented daughter," the Wheel of Fortune host shared in a video all about her new ink.

Vanna White showed her appreciation for her tattoo artist daughter -- by getting her first EVER tattoo!

In an Instagram post, White, 68 shared the behind-the-scenes process of getting a tattoo done by her 28-year-old daughter, Gigi Santo Pierto, who she shares with ex George Santo Pietro.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She chose to get a simple pink heart tattoo on her wrist, saying she got it placed there "so that I can look at it everyday ... because she did it."

While While shared some of her nerves while getting the new ink, her daughter checked in on her throughout the process -- asking, "Are you nervous? I can feel you shaking."

"I'm so excited .... this is so fun," Santo Pierto shared happily beside her mom after the bonding experience.

The Wheel of Fortune host shared the tattoo was painless and something she has wanted to do for awhile. After opening up about the process on social media, she also caught the attention of her co-host, Ryan Seacrest in the comments.

"Love it. Now this is making me want one," Seacrest wrote.

This mother-daughter moment is only one of the many notable moments Vanna has shared with her kids recently on Instagram.

Back in December, her 30-year-old son, Nikko Santo Pietro went viral after a cooking video she posted that promoted many fans to thirst over her "handsome" son.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight alongside his mom, Nikki, 30, reacted to the praise and "thirsty" comments, calling it "flattering."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

White, 68, who also welcomed Nikki during her marriage to ex-husband George Santo Pietro, reacted to her son's response, sharing that she loves how he's remained grounded.