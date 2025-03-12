Girl, 13, Accused of Murdering UK Mother-of-Three Called 'Matriarch of the Family'

Northhamptonshire Police

The teen reportedly carried a teddy bear during her court hearing -- as the victim's family says "the tragic circumstances in which she died will haunt us forever."

A family is in mourning and a 13-year-old girl has been accused of murder following the shocking murder of an English mother-of-three.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the teen -- whose name has not been released -- appeared in court after being charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life. Per the BBC, she clutched onto a teddy bear during the hearing.

The girl -- who only spoke to confirm her name and age -- was remanded into youth detention and will next appear in court on April 11.

Marta Bednarczyk's Death

Authorities were called to a Wellingborough home on March 10, after reports of a fire.

Inside the residence, officials discovered the body of a 43-year-old woman. While the victim hasn't been formally identified, police and family believe her to be Marta Bednarczyk, a mother of three.

A murder investigation was launched and her cause of death was deemed the result of sharp force injury.

"This evening we have formally charged a 13-year-old Wellingborough girl with murder and arson," Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell announced Tuesday night.

"I want to take a moment to thank the many police officers and staff who are working and continue to work tirelessly on this investigation since the very tragic events of early yesterday morning," Campbell added. "And, in particular, all our thoughts are with Marta's family, who have been fully co-operative throughout what has been a devastating couple of days for them."

No additional details about the possible relationship between the suspect and victim have been revealed.

"Marta was the matriarch of our family. She was a very caring woman, a loving mother, and a supportive friend who could never do enough for those she loved," her family said in a statement released by Northamptonshire Police.

"She moved from Poland to the UK in 2010 -- first to London and then to Wellingborough in 2012, where she worked in a warehouse in order to bring money home for her family. She was engaged to her long-term partner Eugene and had a small but tight network of friends and family," the statement continued.

"She was so loved by all of us and the tragic circumstances in which she died will haunt us forever," her family added. "We don't think we will ever come to terms with it."