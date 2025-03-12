Ayo Edebiri Calls Out 'Idiot' Elon Musk After Receiving 'Insane Death Threats and Racial Slurs'

Getty

The Bear actress took to Instagram to slam Musk, bringing up a moment he criticized "fake reboot" news involving her and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Ayo Edebiri is calling out Elon Musk, claiming she received "insane death threats" because of of one of his posts to X.

The Bear actress took to her Instagram story on Thursday to share a screenshot of an old Musk post. Over the image, she wrote, "Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man."

Getty

"LMAO. So not only is he double Sieg Heil-ing fascist, he's an idiot but anyway," she added.

The post in question was one Musk shared last year to X, where he retweeted and escalated a fake story regarding Edebiri being cast as the replacement for Johnny Depp in the sixth installment of The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Musk's comment on the retweet was: "Disney sucks."

After her initial post, she also shared a reaction to it from one of her followers -- someone who felt Edebiri would "eat this [role[ up a lil bit" if it were real. "It's not the worst fan casting! I see the vision kinda," they added, noting that the actress is Caribbean.

Ayo then joked, "wait no DEI, but I've changed my mind maybe we could make some money idk lmk."

In an earlier Instagram story, Edebiri also praised comedian Bill Burr, who called Musk a "guy who can't fight his way out of a wet paper bag."

During a recent interview with NPR's Fresh Air, Burr criticized Musk for his controversial salute during a recent public appearance at the presidential inauguration.