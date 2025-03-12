Dorit Kemsley Slams Tracy Tutor's Claims That She Doesn't Pay Her Glam Squad

Getty

Along with her estranged husband PK, Dorit Kemsley has beef with another Bravo star... Just what she needs right now.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor accused Kemsley of not paying her "bills," specifically referring to her glam squad and pointing out a celebrity hairstylist. Plus, she claimed that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stalks her on Instagram.

While appearing on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on April 10, Tutor revealed that celebrity hairstylist Chris Dylan does Kathy Hilton's hair for the reality show, adding: "He used to do Dorit, but that's over. Because she doesn't pay her bills."

"Based on my knowledge, there's several people that haven't been paid by her, including my stylist, who I think she just tallied up with finally, [and] my makeup artist," Tutor said, adding to the accusations.

"She's got my people, yet she likes to throw shade and call me a 'tacky woman,'" Tutor added. "She likes to apparently stalk my Instagram and the people that I use [for glam]."

Kemsley was quick to respond during her appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live the next day, April 11.

"That's the funniest thing I've ever heard, genuinely, like wholeheartedly," the 48-year-old began, referring to the stalking accusations.

"There was a lot of sh--t she said that, I don't know, it came out of left field. In particular, her talking about Chris Dylan, a hairstylist that I worked with this year for the first time in eight years. He sent an invoice overcharging me and charging me for a hotel that he had already used my card to pay for," Kemsley explained.

The RHOBH veteran then went on to accuse Dylan of trying to "get away" with attempting to get paid twice.

"I think he was just trying to bully this invoice through, not realizing that it goes through a process and my office flagged it, and when they had written back, you know, 'This has already been paid,' it was like, 'Oh sh--t, I didn't get away with that,' and obviously he needed to resend an invoice," she continued.

"But Tracy going on Jeff Lewis, who is the poster child for inviting anyone that has anything sh-tty to say about me. Her going on there and talking about something that she knows nothing about, it seems more like attention seeking than anything," she concluded.

Lewis -- who is open about his dislike for Kemsley -- also revealed that the Bravo star has him blocked on Instagram.

And just when you thought we had gotten to the end of the beef, Tutor has responded to Kemsley's response, keeping up?

After the WWHL episode aired and clips were posted online, Tutor responded directly to the WWHL account on Twitter/X.

"Yeah she's a liar," she wrote. "There's a credit card authorization form that she signed. Her 'office' is an accountant that doesn't pay her bills. She owed him money for months. Then all of a sudden today after I spoke the truth, Chris was magically paid. 🤔 imagine that. I listened to her berate and intimidate him..."