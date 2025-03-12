After Man 'Blacked Out and Thinks Something Bad Happened' to Girlfriend, She's Found Murdered: Police

Fort Worth Police Department

Dylan McLean Jones is charged with capital murder and evading arrest, after the discovery of girlfriend Ariel Levy dead in their apartment sparked a high speed chase.

A Texas man is behind bars for murder -- this after he told a friend he "blacked out and thinks something bad happened" to his girlfriend.

Dylan McLean Jones, of Fort Worth, has been charged with capital murder and evading arrest, after the discovery of girlfriend Ariel Levy dead in their apartment sparked a high speed chase.

Fort Worth Police responded to a welfare check for Levy this past Monday, around 3:15pm -- but authorities weren't able to make contact with anyone at the apartment, according to an arrest affidavit via FOX 4.

Then, around 6pm, police received another call from someone claiming Jones showed up to their home saying he "blacked out and thinks something bad happened." Per CBS, also citing the arrest docs, the caller said Jones was crying while also "stating that he killed his girlfriend"; They also reportedly said they spotted what looked like dried blood under his fingernails.

Though Jones had already left the scene when police arrived, officers allegedly spotted him driving by the area in Levy's SUV and tried stopping him, sparking a chase.

According to the arrest docs, the chase lasted about 40 minutes and reached speeds of up to 90 MPH. During the pursuit, Jones allegedly ran red lights and stop signs, drove on the wrong side of the road and weaved through traffic -- all while more than 20 cruisers with their lights and sirens blaring followed. Jones was apprehended after authorities deployed spike strips, disabling his tires; he had to be tasered, while a handgun was allegedly found in his possession.

During the chase, other officers returned to his apartment and found Levy's body inside the bedroom; she suffered a gunshot wound, while shell casings allegedly matching the gun Jones had on him at the time of his arrest were found near her body.

Jones was charged with capital murder and evading arrest and is currently being held at Fort Worth jail.

In a statement to FOX 4, Levy's family confirmed the pair were dating and lived together.