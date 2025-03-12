Ghost Adventures Star's Wife Posts Surprising Picture Before Alleged Plot to Have Him Murdered

Getty

It comes as Victoria Goodwin was arrested on March 6 for allegedly plotting to murder her husband Aaron Goodwin after text messages to a prisoner were found.

Victoria Goodwin's life did a complete 180 over the past couple of weeks.

The wife of Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin, who was arrested last week and charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder, posted a photo just days before her arrest cuddling up to Aaron and their pet cat.

"Cuddle puddle with my boys 🩶🩶," she captioned the photo showing Aaron in dark grey sweatpants while Victoria donned shorts and pink socks.

Aaron also had his hand on her knee.

It wasn't the only loved-up picture, either. In February she shared a cute selfie of the duo while out on a date for Valentine's Day.

"Mini golf with my Valentine ❤️⛳️," she captioned the post.

Her recent activity on social media gave no indication of the trouble in paradise that was about to rock the boat.

Victoria was arrested on March 6 for allegedly plotting to murder her husband.

Police in Florida told TMZ -- who broke the story -- that investigators found messages from Victoria to an inmate in prison from a confiscated phone about murdering her husband, Aaron.

Per the outlet, one of her alleged texts reads: "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

Police also revealed Aaron's location and filming times were being released to the inmate with the publication reporting that over $11.5K was set aside to pay the prisoner in October 2024.

Additionally, it is alleged they also exchanged messages about a $2,500 upfront payment.

Victoria denied wanting to kill her husband to police, though she did reveal they had been having marital issues.

Aaron -- who was not murdered -- told TMZ that he was blindsided by the discovery and is now getting a court-ordered protection against her. According to legal documents, Victoria is banned from contacting Aaron for the next three months, per the outlet.