Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Tokyo Toni's Claims That She Apologized Amid Charity Debacle

Instagram

Khloe took to the comments of a post from the Shade Room to clarify that she has not spoken to Toni, despite claims that the pair cleared the air following their spat about giving back.

Khloe Kardashian is clearing the air after Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, claimed Kardashian apologized to her following their public back-and-forth over how they each celebrated Thanksgiving.

In a livestream shared by The Shade Room Tuesday, Toni, whose real name is Shalana Hunter, said Khloe called her and apologized, but Kardashian is saying that's simply not true.

"Khloe called me. She apologized. You know, I talked to Kris [Jenner]. I talked to all them hoes and I don't give a f--k who knows. I ain't mad at them no more," Toni claimed.

Taking to the comments of TSR's post, Kardashian said Toni not only did not speak to her, she didn't speak to a single member of the Kardashian-Jenner family about the matter.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm not sure who you spoke to, but it wasn't me or anyone from my family. Have a blessed day! 🦃🥧🍗," Kardashian commented.

The latest spat between the pair comes after Toni shared that she was "cooking for the homeless" in celebration of Thanksgiving.

That same day, Kardashian shared a look at her Thanksgiving festivities, including pictures with her two kids: True, 6, and Tatum, 2.

And while it wasn't the mere posts that caused the pair to go back and forth, it was a commenter who really set things off, when they pointed out the differences between her and Toni's celebrations.

"Y'all over here enjoying while dreams grandma is feeding the homeless 😢," the user wrote on Kardashian's post, per Us Weekly, referring to Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream.

Kardashian replied to the commenter with a bible scripture, writing, "'Watch out! Don't do your good deeds publicly, to be admired by others, for you will lose the reward from your Father in heaven,' Matthew 6:1-4. Just because we don't post about it, doesn't mean we aren't doing it my love. Sending you love and blessings."

She went on to say that while she's not "knocking what anyone else chooses to show or keep to themselves," when "people fall on hard times -- I don't feel it's right to publicize that for my own personal pat on the back."

Kardashian continued, "Highlighting a charity or an organization that may need some awareness is one thing, but I don't feel comfortable highlighting people when they're at a low point in their lives. To each their own, I'm only speaking for myself."

Toni took to social media following Kardashian's comments with a clapback of her own, sharing a screenshot of the interaction in which she challenged the reality star to "go outside" and give back.

"Do a drive or I'm snitching on your ass. Do a food drive. Let me see you whip up some macaroni and cheese, bitch," she said in the Instagram video, per The Shade Room. "Get outside and do something."

While Toni claimed she had seen Kardashian "four or five times" since the incident, she said the reality TV star didn't speak to her.

Things escalated when Toni brought up Dream, and the ongoing issues Chyna, Rob and Khloe have had over the way Kardashian posts about the 8-year-old -- with Chyna often slamming Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, for calling Dream their "daughter."

"Dear Khloé, I’m the one who gave my daughter the papers that your mother tried to swipe our grandchild out of everything she could and ever owned. I'm the one who did it," Toni claimed, referring to an alleged custody battle between Chyna and Rob over their daughter.

She also took a moment to callback to a old Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, in which Khloe brought an unhoused man to her home to showcase how she was giving back to her local community.

"Let's not forget the time you brought the old homeless man to your house, girl. Was that a movement? But it sounds like you said you don't do that. You put him on TV too. Bitch you are a homeless case," Toni continued. "You came out your mother's a-- that’s why your hair is brown. You wondered, now you know!"

While it seemed the feud had fizzled out after Kardashian kept quiet following Toni's December comments, it appears things have reignited. Toni, however, has yet to react to Kardashian shutting down the apology narrative, but we have a feeling another video is incoming.