Kim Kardashian Makes Wild Claim About Kris Humphries Engagement Ring & Divorce

Hulu/Getty

Kim reflected on all her engagement rings -- including the one she says Humphries forced her to return -- and revealed why Kanye warned her about having them stolen right before she was robbed.

Kim Kardashian took a stroll down memory lane on Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians, which saw her reflecting back on her many engagement rings from her three marriages.

The conversation went down as she, sister Khloé Kardashian, and friend/jeweler Lorraine Schwartz attended the extravagant Mumbai wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While the Kardashians didn't actually know the couple, they were connected by Schwartz, who extended an invitation to the over-the-top nuptials.

As they were all decked out in loaned diamonds -- one of which Kim lost after it fell off her necklace -- Kardashian wondered whether it was time for her to "start wearing" them again, after she started being more understated following her terrifying 2016 robbery incident in Paris.

"I wonder what my next ring shape will be, for my last and final hurrah," she quipped of getting married. "Number one was a cushion cut, 14 carat. I still have it."

Kardashian was married to Damon Thomas from 2000-2004, before her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries in 2011 and 2014 marriage to Kanye West. The ring for her Humphries engagement -- a stunning, 20-carat emerald-cut sparkler -- Kim said came from Schwartz.

"I didn't keep that," said Kardashian. "I was pregnant with North, still married to him and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring in my divorce. That I bought."

Schwartz said "getting rid of that" was probably "best" and "worth every dime," before Kim explained she would have loved to still have it as part of her "collection.

When Kardashian and Humphries split, though, TMZ reported that Kris was the one who purchased the ring -- before Kim insisted on adding a clause to their prenup which allowed her to buy the ring from Kris for the original price if they split.

That clearly didn't happen; Kris later sold the bauble -- estimated to be worth $2 million -- at a Christie's auction for $749K.

"Kris is very pleased with the final result," his rep told E! News at the time. "The ring is indeed Kris' property that he received through his marriage dissolution. He has long-since moved on."

Speaking with Khloé and Schwartz, Kim then brought up the cushion-cut engagement ring she got from Kanye -- which she said was the "only piece of jewelry" she didn't bring to Paris with her when she was robbed at gunpoint.

As for why she didn't have it with her at the time, she said West actually gave her a stern warning after she posted an Instagram video flaunting both the engagement ring and wedding band.

"He goes, 'Don't you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'" she recalled. "So I left my original ring that I got proposed to [with], which was like the most important ... that one I'm gonna give to Northie, because she was with me when I got engaged."

The conversation ended there, with Khloé quipping, "I was with you when you got engaged ... what do I get?"

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.