Kris Jenner Spills on Khloe Kardashian's Teen Terror Years, Including One Stunt She Can't Get Over

X/Khloe in Wonder Land

"What can I do to make this up to you because you bring this up on a weekly basis?" asks Khloe on her latest podcast episode, as Kris also opens up about her post-divorce relationship with ex Robert, and getting to work with her kids and grandkids every day now.

Knowing that Kris Jenner has been interviewed about just about every aspect of her life by this point, daughter Khloé Kardashian decided to keep her podcast chat with her mom focused firmly on family.

Kris dropped by for an intimate chat with Khloé for the latest installment of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast (the video can't be embedded, but you can watch it on Khloé's X account).

The mother-and-daughter duo talked about the challenges Kris faced raising six kids with two different fathers when there wasn't a lot of money through the joys of now getting to work with her kids and grandkids every day on their reality show and business ventures.

She also dished on the challenges of raising teenagers -- after Khloé admitted she was terrified of those years to come with her own kids, True and Tatum.

But Khloé isn't sure her mom did her any favors, or calmed any fears, when she started sharing stories about Khloé's teen terror era, including the one moment she said she'll never be able to get over.

Six Kids Was Always 'The Dream'

"The dream for me when I was growing up, all I wanted to do was have six kids," Kris said. It may have taken until she was 41 years old and on her second husband, Caitlyn Jenner, but Kris achieved that dream.

While Khloé admitted one of the few things she "hates" is when the media refers to Kendall and Kylie Jenner as her half-sisters, both she and Kris agreed it's never felt or been that way in their home. The six are siblings, period.

A lot of that, said Kris, is to do with how all of their parents came together and stayed together for the kids. She said that her ex-husband Robert Kardashian would still drop by all the time, spending holidays and key events with the family as the younger kids' "Uncle Robert."

"He was emotionally available to you guys in such a big way, and he was emotionally available to me. And that really meant the world to me because he was always there," Kris said of her ex, who became her "best friend."

It was more than emotional support, too, with Kris sharing a story of how Robert even supported her and Caitlyn financially. And while it was usually for the sake of the kids, sometimes it was just for her.

In one instance, she talked about how he always teased her about using her Nieman-Marcus card to buy clothing, even while it was still in his name. Then, years after their divorce, when she was using her own card, he asked her how he could help, and she thought of it.

"He asked me, 'Do you need anything, I know it's crazy over there.' I said, 'Well, you want to help me pay my Nieman?'" Kris recalled. "I asked him, would you pay the bill this month and he said, Sure, and he paid my Nieman card bill that month and I'll never forget it."

She said that her philosophy is that if you have kids with someone, they're a part of your life forever, even if you wind up separating or divorcing, and so it's important to keep that relationship as strong as possible.

"I wish people would put their own egos and issues aside for the betterment of children because it makes such a difference in the long run," said Khloé, who's experiencing the same thing, raising her kids with ex Tristan Thompson.

"When you're supportive and you can raise kids together and be there for one another and do it as a team, it was definitely something we were aware of," Kris said.

Khloé the Teenage Terror

While Khloé's kids aren't quite there yet, she asked her mom if it really was as bad as she was making it in her head trying to raise teenagers. She acknowledged that she knows she was a handful, which Kris readily agreed to.

She said it was about an 18-month period for each of her kids where they were an even bigger challenge than usual, sharing how she finally realized Khloé was sneaking out at night and making a fake Khloé in her bed with pillows to fool her mother.

Another incident involved the time Khloé borrowed her mom's phone and then gave it to a friend, who racked up a $6,000 phone bill!

"You loaned my phone to somebody when cell phones first became a thing. I said, where's my phone? It was lost and I had to get a new phone and then I got the bill," she said.

"Who has a $6,000 cell phone bill? I'm not sure about this story," Khloé said, trying to sound dubious.

"It was from Europe," Kris explained.

"Wow, I'm so chic. Who knew?"

So we're just gonna talk about this forever

"Somebody took the phone to Europe and charged all this money on my phone," Kris lamented, "and I'm like, these are her friends!"

"They sound pretty chic and cultured," Khloé quipped.

And then there was the time Khloé decided to steal one of Caitlyn Jenner's cars when she was 15 years old. Of course, she got pulled over and completely fumbled trying to lie her way out of that one.

"I got pulled over and I was wearing a really cute skirt from Forever 21," Khloé recalled, saying she told the police, "My name is, I think I said Kourtney Kardashian but I gave Kim's birthday, so of course they were like, 'You're lying, get out of the car.' I got taken to jail."

Khloé said she remembered the skirt, because that's exactly what Kris harped on when she came to pick her up. "You were like, what's wrong with you, look at this short skirt you're wearing, you could have been a hooker," she remembered.

"This is all private, in front of everyone, you were like, 'Oh, she's a great girl," she added. "You were so sweet, like 'Oh, teenagers, I don't know why she did that.' … But to me you were like, I can't believe you did this … cussing me out."

"I was on punishment, but you kept it from Bruce, and I was always like, that was really nice of you," Khloé said.

But even that wasn't the biggest offense, so far as Kris is concerned, as there's another incident she said she'll never be able to get over.

"Another time I still can't get out of my head and I'm sort of like a little angry about it, is you were friends with somebody, and you used to cook for them," she started, before Khloé interrupted.

"Are you going to talk about the f--king pots?"

"You took the pots and pans. I can't let it go. I cannot let it go," Kris said. When Khloé offered to buy new pots, Kris said that it wasn't the point, as those were her "favorite" pots, perfectly broken in.

Kris said she even tried to convince Khloé to go back to her friend's house and reclaim the pots, but it just never happened.

"What can I do to make this up to you because you bring this up on a weekly basis?" Khloé asked her mom.

"You can't," Kris responded.

"So we're just gonna talk about this forever."

Being Parent AND Friend

Despite the challenges, Kris said she's loved developing a unique connection with each of her kids, meeting them where they were and developing a close bond with them, even when others in her life were telling her she shouldn't cross the boundary of parent and friend.

"I know I'm the parent, but I didn't carry these kids around for nine months in my body and then give birth to them and come this far … to just let it all go just be their parent," she said she would counter.

"These are gonna be my soulmates for the rest of my life," Kris explained. "I want to be able to find our own love language with each one of my kids, because you guys are all so different, but yet we have a thread; we're also alike."

The adverse affect of that, she said, is that it can leave her hurting when her kids would cut someone out of their lives. "When you guys break up with somebody, I feel like I break up with somebody," Kris admitted.

"Sometimes I get caught up in your joy or your desire to want to build yourself, your family, and then when it doesn't work out, I'm heartbroken, too."

That closeness has also meant that anyone getting involved with any of them has to basically be okay with becoming intimately connected to the entire family, and meeting their approval.

Khloé asked if it was intimidating for Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, who has no children of his own, to come into this family unit that's so sprawling and interconnected, but Kris said he loves it and after more than a decade with them, he's as proud of the kids as Kris is.

At the same time, that incredible familial bond has created a tight family unit that Kris is so overjoyed she gets to continue to work and grow with, even as it continues to expand.

From what was supposed to be a one-season show that Kris and Kim had to convince Khloé and Kourtney to be part of, The Kardashians continues to be a ratings juggernaut and the entire family's career is now all about being together, filming together, and supporting one another. And it just keeps going ... and growing.

"I guess I could have never imagined it to even include another generation, which is so amazing," said Kris. "Like, now my grandchildren get to shoot with us or film with us, or even just, if they don't want to film, be in the room. Like, it's the kind of thing where we can all work together."