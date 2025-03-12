Love Is Blind's Clay Gravesand Reacts to Getting Trolled for 'Fumbling' AD Smith Relationship

Netflix/Instagram

The season six alum took to social media after learning that he was being dragged online after his ex, AD, got engaged to fellow LIB star, Ollie Sutherland.

Love Is Blind alum Clay Gravesand is sharing his peace after getting trolled online following his ex's engagement.

Shortly after news broke during the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion that Season 6 star, AD Smith and Love Is Blind U.K.'s Ollie Sutherland were engaged, the internet looked to Clay for a reaction.

Fans of the Netflix romance reality series will recall that Clay turned down AD at the alter after revealing that he wasn't ready for marriage, leaving her in tears and audiences at home confused.

While AD teased that she had a new love in her life during the show's Season 7 reunion, it wasn't clear with who, though there were sightings of her and Ollie together both stateside and across the pond.

In the hours that followed Sunday's reunion, Clay did share a message to his Instagram Stories, wishing AD the best amid her engagement.

"I'm truly happy for A.D. and wish her nothing but love and happiness in this next chapter of her life," Clay's statement began. "Our journey together was meaningful, and I'm grateful for the lessons and growth that came from it. I'm excited to see her stepping into this new season with someone who makes her happy, and I genuinely wish them both the very best."

He also shared a second slide, where he began to address the backlash he was facing for originally saying no to AD at the alter.

"Nobody cares why I said no at the altar. Nobody cares about the truth. They only care about the optics," he continued. "And the optics is, I said no to a Black woman which is forbidden in today's society. And for that I apologize that the optics didn't fit the narrative people wanted."

But Clay's real response came after he regained access to his TikTok account, which he claims he was locked out of the past three months, and saw the brutal flogging he was getting from fans of the show who claimed he messed up by ending his relationship with AD.

"What it do y'all, this is Clay from opinions nobody asked for," Clay said in the TikTok shared Tuesday, explaining to his followers that he only just got access to his account after being locked out for some time.

"I log onto the app and I see that I got 2,000 comments and 4,000 followers and a bunch of likes and I'm like...," he continued, seemingly confused to see his account blowing up amid his absence. "Bro, I didn't even post nothing for the past three months, what did I do?

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

It was then Clay said he began to see the comments about AD and her engagement.

"Then I see the comments and everybody's bragging: 'Clay, hahaha! Ollie and AD engaged. You fumbled!' I'm just like, bro, that's congratulations. Shoutout to AD and Ollie. AD always dreamed about being married and I'm happy that Ollie is gonna be able to grant that for her," Clay went on to say. "Bro, no hate in my heart. Me and AD didn't work out, just like any other relationship. Sometimes relationships don't work out. AD is an amazing person, I have nothing bad to see about AD. She's gonna be an amazing wife. That's what it is."

Clay was confused, however, by commenters saying he "fumbled" AD, telling the trolls that they don't know who he is and shouldn't be in a position to comment on his life or choices.

"Y'all n----as don't know who I am. Mind you, I just bought a boat car. I'm lit. I'm excited. I got a G-wagon that's about to rent out for in Charlotte for $300 an hour. I'm not thinking I fumbled," he claimed. "And then people tell me I fumbled. Damn, where I fumbled at?"

Clay invited viewers to share their opinions in the comments -- but he may be rethinking that decision now with many of the comments favoring AD over him.

"Shldve just left it at the congratulations 😏," one commenter wrote, with another adding, "you crashing out towards the end 😭."

And another telling him to drop the issue altogether, writing, "why is every tiktok about AD? Drop it! I don't hear her speaking your name."

As for AD, she has yet to address Clay's recent comments, but she did touch on her engagement to Ollie during the reunion, telling viewers that she was "so surprised" by the proposal.

Ollie, meanwhile, went on to explain that the duo's individual experiences on Love Is Blind helped them connect when they starred together on the upcoming season of Netflix's Perfect Match.