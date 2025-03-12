Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Unique Jake Bongiovi Wedding Dance, Why His Famous Dad Didn't Perform

Getty

"We did a six minute choreographed routine… I can't believe Jake actually did it. We did a Grease medley," the Stranger Things star shared.

Millie Bobby Brown is sharing some insight into her wedding with Jake Bongiovi.

While appearing on Wednesday's all-new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Brown detailed some of the intimate affair's lesser known moments, including the couple's first dance song, which she says ended up being a six-minute choreographed routine!

"I can't believe Jake actually did it. We did a Grease medley. So it started with 'You're the One That I Want,' it went into 'Summer Nights,' it went into, 'We Stick Together.' We did, it was a medley of Grease."

What's more, the Stranger Things star said the pair ditched their wedding garb for the performance, opting to dress as Sandy Olsson and Danny Zucko, played in the film by the late Olivia Newton John and John Travolta, respectively.

"It was epic. It was unbelievable. People could not believe what they were hearing," she continued. "And that was the only thing, I looked at Jake and I was like, 'If you let me down on this. We have been practicing for a year and a half. We went to dance lessons.'"

"It was very, very strict for me. I've always wanted to do that," she continued. "I was like, 'I'm either gonna do that or I’m gonna dance down the aisle. So it's you choosing.' And Jake was like, 'Okay, we'll do the other one.' But he loved it. He absolutely loved it."

After a year and a half of practice, Brown said the couple did not miss "one beat," telling CHD host Alex Cooper she doesn't regret her out of the ordinary first dance one bit.

"I don't regret that one day. It was like we put on a show and it's like, he also is an actor. So we just loved being able to do that for everyone and perform," Brown gushed.

As for a performance by another famous family member in attendance, Brown said Jake's dad, singer Jon Bon Jovi, opted out, instead getting to solely be the father of the groom for the night, something the 21-year-old said she was "really happy" for.

"Honestly, he had so much fun. He definitely danced the night away. We had moments where we danced," she said of the "It's My Life" singer. "Jake's mom is such a dancer ... She loves it, so we dance the night away. Honestly, like, I'm so happy that he was just able to be the father of the groom and I was just really happy for that."

Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot last May, with the pair both taking to Instagram in October to share some professional photos from the loved-up affair.

Captioning the photo carousel, "Forever and always, your wife," Brown looked absolutely stunning in a white lace wedding gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Brown also shared photos from the reception on both her feed and Instagram Stories, which saw her change into a short white satin minidress with off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Bongiovi, meanwhile, wore a white tuxedo jacket and black bowtie, which later ended up on Brown when she hit the dance floor.

Jake shared more photos on his Instagram page, including a look at his star-studded family, who were by his side for the big day.

"forever and always, your husband," he captioned the photos.

The groom also shared shots of him getting ready ahead of the ceremony. as well as photos of him and his bride, both smiling for the camera and in more posed shots, as they celebrated their love in a variety of looks.

The wedding came after Bongiovi popped the question in April 2023, and while the pair dated for some time before getting hitched, the young couple started off as friends.