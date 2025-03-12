Texas Embalmer Cut Off Dead Sex Offender's Genitals and 'Stuffed It In His Mouth': Affidavit

Harris County Constable

The woman allegedly told a trainee who saw it happen that they "didn't see anything" -- as authorities say, "No matter what one thinks of his life, the law requires that he be treated with dignity in death."

A Texas woman has been accused of castrating the corpse of a sex offender.

Amber Paige Laudermilk, a 34-year-old licensed embalmer, is behind bars at the Harris County Jail after turning herself into authorities on Tuesday. She's been charged with Abuse of a Corpse -- a felony -- and remains in jail on a $5,000 bond.

According to a press release from Harris County Constable Alan Rosen, Laudermilk worked for Memorial Mortuary & Crematory and is accused of, in January, "mutilating the body of a dead sex offender."

The body in question belonged to Charles Roy Rodriguez, a 58-year-old registered sex offender, per the release, "who received 10 years of Deferred Adjudication after being charged with Sexual Assault in 2001." Rodriguez died from natural causes in January.

Laudermilk's alleged behavior was brought to the attention of the funeral director by two employees who said they witnessed the crime. One witness, according to charging documents, said they saw her stab Rodriguez's body twice in the groin with a scalpel, before cutting off his penis, this after learning Rodriguez was a sex offender.

She then "stuffed it in his mouth," per the docs -- and allegedly told a trainee who saw it happen that they "didn't see anything." All this purportedly went down in the cremation room -- with the witness considering Laudermilk's demeanor to be "threatening."

"This case is about two troubled people: the victim who was a registered sex offender and the defendant, who is accused of viciously attacking his dead body," Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said in a statement. "No matter what one thinks of his life, the law requires that he be treated with dignity in death."

"I don't know the suspect's past, but we have the utmost empathy for anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault or is the family or friend of someone who has been the victim of a sexual assault," Rosen added.

"The facts clearly indicate she was angry and I hope after this is resolved in the courts, she gets the help she needs."

Per NBC 2, Laudermilk's license was suspended by the Texas Funeral Service Commission -- while the Memorial Mortuary & Crematory confirmed to the same outlet that Laudermilk is no longer employed by them.

"We are deeply troubled and saddened by the unlawful and horrifying actions of this individual ex-employee. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased," the funeral home said in a statement.

"To confirm what has been already reported, this individual concealed her unlawful actions from the owners and managers. We reported this incident to the authorities as soon as we found out," they added. "Memorial Mortuary will conduct continuing education for all its employees this week. Now it's a matter between law enforcement and the former employee."