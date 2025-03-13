David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Shares Emotional Tribute to Mom Pamela Bach After Death

Getty

"I'd do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel," Taylor wrote, adding that the "pain" of her mother's death is "unbearable."

David Hasselhoff's daughter, Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore, is mourning the sudden passing of her mom, Pamela Bach.

On Wednesday night, Taylor, 34, broke her silence on her mother's death, sharing a heartbreaking tribute to Bach on her Instagram Stories. Bach died by suicide earlier this month.

Alongside an Instagram Reel she originally posted on Mother's Day last year, Taylor wrote, "I'd do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel. You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything. I promise to make you proud & celebrate you every day."

"London will know all about how incredible you are," she continued, referring to her 7-month-old daughter, before adding that she "promise[s] to protect" her younger sister Hayley "forever."

"mama, I love you so much, the pain is unbearable," she added, "but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again, my beautiful."

The Instagram Reel, which she shared in May and is pinned on her profile, featured a video montage of photos of Taylor, her late mother, and their family over the years, including several heartwarming throwback photos of Taylor and her sister Hayley as kids.

"To my best friend & my whole heart, Happy Mother's Day! I love you so much 🌸," Taylor captioned the video, which was set to Timothée Chalamet's "Pure Imagination" from Wonka.

"I can't wait to watch you become a grandma & the most glamorous one:)."

Last Thursday, TMZ reported that Bach had died. She was 62.

Sources told the outlet that family members went to check on her at her Los Angeles home on Wednesday, March 5 after they hadn't heard from her, and found her unresponsive. Bach was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Davis Hasselhoff issued a statement following Bach's tragic passing, telling TMZ, "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Hasselhoff, 72, and Bach were married from 1989 and 2006, and the pair welcomed their daughters, Taylor and Hayley, 32.

Bach's publicist also reacted to her death in a statement shared with TMZ.

"I am in shock and still processing the loss of my dear client Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff. Pamela was a 'Force of Nature' ... She will be missed," said Bach's rep, Sharon Kelly.

"My heart goes out to her family, her beautiful daughters and granddaughter who Pamela constantly gushes about and loves so dearly," Kelly added. "Pamela often talked about how very proud she was of both her daughters and what they have blossomed into. She was a 'Proud Mama'!"

Bach -- who was best known for roles in Baywatch and Sirens -- is survived by Taylor, Hayley, and her granddaughter, London.

Hayley has yet to address her mother's death.