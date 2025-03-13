Donatella Versace Departs as Designer In Shake Up for Fashion Brand

Getty

It will be the first time someone outside of the Versace family will take the reins of Gianni Versace's legacy.

It is the end of an era for the fashion house Versace.

As Paris Fashion Week comes to a close, the helm of Versace, Donatella Versace, has announced she is stepping down from her position as chief creative officer.

The decision comes after almost 30 years of her being in the role, as she revealed she will be passing the baton to Italian designer Dario Vitale, the first person outside of the Versace family to take on the position.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to carry on my brother Gianni's legacy," Donatella said in a statement, referring to her late brother Gianni, who was murdered in 1997.

Following her brother's murder, Donatella stepped in to take over the reins and carry on Gianni's legacy, becoming the face behind the brand's evolution over the years. She has been instrumental in maintaining and evolving the brand's bold and glamorous identity since her brother's tragic death.

"He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity."

The 69-year-old shared that she was "excited to see Versace through new eyes".

Succeeding her as Chief Creative Officer is Dario, formerly the design director at Miu Miu. He is set to assume his new role in April.

"Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes. I want to thank my incredible design team and all the employees at Versace that I have had the privilege of working with for over three decades."

"I am truly honoured to join Versace as the chief creative officer and to be a part of this special and powerful fashion luxury house created by Gianni and Donatella," Vitale said today, per Harpers Bazaar. "The House of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion."

"I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and for her tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today," he continued. "It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise, and dedication."

For Donatella, this transition is not a farewell but rather a shift in focus.

"In my new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, I will remain Versace's most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart," she stated.

Her transition to Chief Brand Ambassador ensures her continued involvement with the fashion house, supporting its legacy and future endeavors.

Her move signals the end of an era but also the beginning of a new chapter, both for her and for Versace. While the creative direction may evolve under new leadership, Donatella's presence as an ambassador will help maintain the house's reputation as a symbol of bold luxury and high fashion.

She took to Instagram to share an array of images showing her accomplishments and iconic moments with the brand which included; Princess Diana donning a simple white Versace gown with the legendary medusa head detailing, Britney Spear's iconic bedazzled gown which was later worn by Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez in her revealing Grammy's green gown, and many more.