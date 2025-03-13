Travel Influencer Dies Almost 1 Week After 'Steaming Hot Asphalt' Was Dumped on Her In 10-Car Pileup

Instagram

Elise Caffee and her surviving husband, Dan, arrived in Cancún for a wedding -- before a car wreckage that led to her severe burns.

A travel influencer has tragically died following a freak accident in Cancún, Mexico where hot asphalt was dumped on her.

Instagrammer Elise Caffee -- who runs the account @3kidstravel, chronicling the her adventures with her husband Dan and their three children -- was on her way to a wedding in Cancún before she was involved in a 10-car pile up.

Her family -- who was keeping followers updated on Elise's condition through a separate Instagram account -- announced her death on Wednesday, March 12.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to share the news of Elise's passing tonight. She held on so long and fought so hard against an impossibly difficult set of circumstances," the post began, alongside a photo of her husband Dan and their three kids.

"Absolutely everything that could have been done for her was done and we are so grateful she was able to make it back home to say good bye to her family before leaving us," the caption continued.

"We believe in eternal families and know we'll see our beautiful mom, sister, wife, and daughter again. We’re so grateful for all the prayers and love that have buoyed us up in the last few days and that we know will continue to in the days ahead."

The post concluded saying the family "will share more details about a service/celebration of life for Elise soon."

Caffee and her husband were on their way to a wedding in Cancún, Mexico before they were involved in the accident that allegedly killed their driver.

"A truck full of hot asphalt hit them, flipping their car, trapping Elise underneath, and dumping steaming hot asphalt on top of her as well as the people in front of the other cars," revealed the initial post shared by her family.

"It happened right in front of a hospital which is a miracle," the post continued. "Hospital workers rushed out and immediately started trying to help get people out from under cars as did my Dan, but were getting burned through their protective gloves because the asphalt was so hot. Elise’s body is badly burned, her face is not."