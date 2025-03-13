Flavor Flav Honored by 'King Swiftie' Title, Shares Hopes for Taylor Swift Collab (Exclusive)

Getty

Flavor Flav spoke to TooFab after his unmasking on The Masked Singer Wednesday, where he touched on his relationship with Swift and his hopes for working with her in the future.

Flavor Flav is a Swiftie for life!

TooFab spoke to the Public Enemy rapper after he was unmasked as the Space Ranger on The Masked Singer Wednesday, where he revealed why he goes so hard for Taylor Swift and shared his hopes of collaborating with the "Cruel Summer" singer.

"I'm such a big fan of Taylor Swift," Flav, who sang Swift's "Bad Blood" to close out the show Wednesday, said. "I'm such a big supporter of Taylor Swift. We've never hung out or anything like that, but I'm proud to be called 'King Swiftie.' Because the Swifties, I ain't gonna lie, they're large -- it's a large organization. And for me to be labeled the king of that organization -- and the reason why they call me 'King Swiftie,' is they see how hard that I go in for Taylor Swift. And they see that the love that I have for her is real."

He continued, "I'm honored that they even put me on that platform."

Flav had nothing but praise for Swift, and the impact she's had on the music industry, calling her lyrics and the songs she writes "real."

"Her lyrics are real, the experiences she writes about is real and that's what gets me to really, really support her big time," Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton, Jr. added of his "bestie."

While there's nothing currently in the works, Flav said he would love to collaborate with Swift one day.

"I would love to do a record with Taylor Swift one day. It would be a big dream come true to me," he told TooFab.

As far as The Masked Singer, Flav was just as honored to grace the stage and perform as the Space Ranger. And while he thought some of the clues were a dead giveaway to his identity, to be able to entertain TMS crowd in the studio and those at home was something he always wanted to do.

"Masked Singer is something that I always wanted to do. I love entertaining. I love hyping up the crowd. I love having people in suspense, and being on The Masked Singer put me on that platform to be able to do all of those things that I wanted to do," he shared. "And also, it's definitely a fun show to watch, and I just love the suspense of whose really behind those costumes."

As for dressing up in that Space Ranger costume, Flav, who is no stranger to a heavy prop -- see his iconic clock necklace -- stepping into that suit was a different ball game.

"It was definitely different," Flav admitted. "When I first seen that costume and I seen how big it was, I said to myself, 'How are you gonna pull this off Flav?'"

Ultimately, the greatest hype man hyped himself up and challenged himself to take the stage.

While Flav had a great experience on the show, the only thing he would change was making it a little harder for the judges and us at home to guess who he was.

"The clock belt -- definitely kind of gave it away. But then also, the first clue that they put up was the P.E. and everyone knows that just don't stand for physical education, they know it stands for Public Enemy," he said of the rap group where he go his start. "And you take my voice, match it up with the P.E.? Come on, that's Flav."

The 65-year-old rapper continued, "Then you're talking about the hardware that I wear around my neck. Come on now. Everybody knows me for hardware."

Speaking with TooFab, Flav also touched on his time at the 2024 Paris Olympics -- where he sponsored the U.S. Women's Water Polo Team -- and dished on the road to 2028, where he will be carrying the torch as the Olympics returns to Los Angeles.

"I want to thank them for accepting my sponsorship," Flav, who also sponsors the men's team, said. "But it was the women that got me into sponsoring water polo -- period."

"I always wanted to know what it feels like to be at the Olympics," he continued. "By me sponsoring the United States Olympic Water Polo Team, it gave me the opportunity and the platform to go over to Paris and be at the Olympics, and get to feel that experience for my first time ever. And it was such a great experience."

For more on Flav's passion for supporting Olympic athletes, and how he got involved with water polo in the first place, check out the videos above!