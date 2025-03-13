Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Reveals Surprising Change In His Body After Dramatic Weight Loss

TikTok

Jelly Roll's body is a-changin'.

Since the 40-year-old singer has undertaken his dramatic weight loss journey, he has been experiencing some side affects ... including sprouting some hair on his chest!

His wife, Bunnie XO, took to TikTok to share her recent discovery on her husband, emphasizing how shocking the new friends on his chest are.

"I've been with this man almost a decade," Bunnie wrote in a March 11 TikTok video of her husband wearing a zipped up hoodie in their kitchen -- before adding, "and he just sprouted chest hairs."

She then zoomed in on Jelly Roll's chest and the camera just picks up a faint handful of curly hairs between his pecs.

"Get off my hair," he bit back as he quickly zipped up his jacket, before quipping, "Don't show my cleavage!"

During the candid video, Bunny asked her Grammy-award winning husband, "When did you get hair on your chest? What is happening?"

So far he has has lost 140 pounds naturally -- however, he appeared on the December 16, episode his of wife Bunnie's podcast, Dumb Blonde, sharing that he has slacked off on the workouts since coming home from his Beautifully Broken tour, before setting a new goal for himself.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026," he revealed.

"I wanna have one of the biggest transformations," he said. "I did this publicly for a reason. I wanna be honest about my struggles with it with people. I wore it for so long. I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed. They're so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out and they don't really know how to interact with the world looking different or feeling different."

"I wanted to lose it in front of everybody," he said. "I wanna bring people along with me."