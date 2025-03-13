Tamra Judge Addresses RHOC Future After Seemingly Quitting Show with Cryptic Post

Getty

"I think I just hit a wall. There's so much going on in my life and it's just, I don't know,'" Judge said, "I just just hit a wall and I feel like I'm gonna be in a full depressed mode."

Tamra Judge has hit a reality TV wall.

Just days after she took to social media to share a cryptic post alluding to the end of her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Judge is revealing the personal struggles that led her to pen that post.

"It was a long run! When life gives you real problems this reality s--t doesn't make sense. Peace out … I'm out," she wrote over the weekend.

During Wednesday's all-new episode of Judge's Two Ts In A Pod podcast, Judge discussed claims that she quit RHOC while filming Season 19.

While she admitted that she's been going to therapy as she is struggling with some "personal things," Judge said she's had a hard time pulling herself out of "the funk" she's been in lately.

"I'm just so mad at myself because I feel like I just can't pull myself out of the funk. Well, I'm usually pretty good of just pulling myself out, and I've been saying it for a while now," she said. "I just can't pull myself out of this. I can't pull myself out of this. And it was just 2025 has been a real doozy. It's just been one thing after another."

While Judge ended Season 18 of RHOC by announcing the she was starting therapy, as she began filming Season 19, some of those personal issues she was battling started to become too much to handle.

"I went into the season not knowing, not sure, very anxious and just dealing with some stuff through therapy, and you know, that really breaks you down to your lowest point," she admitted. "I'm like, 'Should I just quit? Because it's just I feel like it's breaking me down.'"

She also added that health of her podcast co-host, Teddi Mellencamp, has been weighing heavily on her as well.

"Teddi gave me a pep talk and that is like the first time I've laughed in so long. Like, we laughed, and she just yelled at me and said, 'Listen to me, I have to be bald and fat right now and going through this. You get your ass back over there,'" she recalled. "I just started laughing. So I think I'm going to see her today. I think that's gonna pull little bit of spark back into me."

While Judge didn't outwardly say she was going to quit the show, when Catania asked if Judge maybe just needed "a little break," she agreed.

"Yeah. When I get like this, my body just shuts down, It just completely shuts down," she said. "And I can just sit in one place and just stare at the wall for hours. And that's how I feel and it's really hard to film like that when you feel like that."

Following Judge's initial post, Bravo exec Andy Cohen also weighed in, sharing his take on why the OG housewife may be needing to take a step back.

"I got the report of what happened last night, all I will say is this: I can't comment on what's going on while we're filming shows," Cohen told listeners on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, on Monday. "I guess the only thing that is at the top of my mind is that one of her best friends, if not her best friend, is going through an incredibly intense health crisis, so maybe keep that in mind."

"Otherwise, I really don't have anything to say on the subject," he added.

Judge has been part of the RHOC cast since Season 3. She briefly left after Season 14 in 2019 but returned as a full-time Housewife in 2023 for Season 17.

While Bravo hasn't confirmed the final cast for the new season, Judge has been spotted in New Orleans with castmates including Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Katie Ginella, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti and Emily Simpson, on what looks like a cast trip for the show.

RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi is also confirmed to return as a "friend" of the group after leaving the show following Season 8 in 2013.