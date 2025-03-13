The Parenting Stars Call Brian Cox's Wild, Naked Role In Possession Film 'Terrifying and Hilarious' (Exclusive)

MAX

"You've never seen him do some of the things he does in this movie," teases the film's writer and star Vivian Bang -- while Dean Norris opens up about living with Lisa Kudrow and Parker Posey during filming.

In the new MAX movie The Parenting, Brian Cox stars as a dad who becomes possessed by an evil entity while meeting his son's boyfriend for the first time. While known for his gruff persona and fresh off his role as Logan Roy on Succession, fans should expect to see a different side of Cox in the movie ... and his bare backside.

Nik Dodani, Brandon Flynn, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, Dean Norris, Parker Posey, and Vivian Bang all costar in the film about a gay couple who rents an Airbnb for their families to share ... only to have the already-stressful situation spiral out of control thanks to a 400-year-old poltergeist. Though the cast is stacked with comedic talent, it's Cox who bears the brunt of the totally-out there physical comedy.

"It was just amazing. I'm a huge fan of Succession, huge fan of him and that he just jumped in, man, feet first. He was, 'BOOM,' willing to go naked in a scene and say the stuff he said ... he was awesome, man," exclaimed Norris while speaking with TooFab ahead of the film's release.

"He's such a pro, I loved him ... He has some great stories 'cause he's been around for so long and it was just amazing to hear him talk and have a few cocktails with him," added Norris, who praised Cox for being "courageous and willing to give it his all" in the film.

Giving his all includes a totally nude moment, as well as some hysterical moments all covered in prosthetics.

"You’re just like, you will never see Brian Cox that way," added Bang. "Really just terrifying, but also he's just so good. Just terrifying and funny, because I think he's not afraid to poke fun at himself."

Writer Ken Sublette told TooFab Cox was actually the first person to be cast in the film, which he said was "a shock" because of his "Shakespearean, high-caliber" resume. "You've never seen him do some of the things he does in this movie," teased Sublette.

"Everyday on set, I would be like, 'Oh, we're shooting this scene today, is he really gonna do this?'" added Sublette. "But he was a trooper and he always did it and it was super fun. I think he enjoyed doing some of those wilder things because he doesn't get to do those kinds of stuff all the time."

That's a sentiment shared by Norris, who is probably known best for his work on Breaking Bad, but also loves to let loose when given the opportunity. In The Parenting -- like he did on Claws and the sitcom United States of Al -- Norris gets to show more of his comedic side, as well.

"It was so much fun and one of the main reasons I did the movie is because I'm always looking to try to find some comedy to offset the serious stuff I do," he told TooFab.

"We had such great time off set," Norris added of the shoot, which happened during Covid. "Lisa Kudrow and Parker Posey and I had to share a house and Edie Falco was the road close to us and the boys would come over and we would have movie nights and game nights and eat out and cook out."

"We just all bonded immediately, it was incredible. We would do improv stuff, we would just sit around the porch and we’d just do some crazy stuff," he continued. "I think all the chemistry from off camera came into the movie. It made it just a delight to shoot it."

He added that he hopes the more comedy he does, the more he'll be considered for comedic roles in the future.

The premise for the film -- two future in-laws meeting for the first time in a shared rental -- comes from Sublette's real life, minus the evil sprit. While the movie takes things to the extreme, it's a plot both the writer and its cast believes is a relatable one.

"It was kind of based on an idea sort of from my life. My parents and my husband's parents met in one house over a weekend when we just started dating and was kind of intense and high pressure," Sublette told TooFab. "Everybody loved each other, but, you know, three days in a house, it's too much for everybody to deal with."

He said his family has since seen the movie -- and while he had concerns that some of the changes made in the script or by the actors could ruffle some feathers, he said they "love it." Sublette quipped, "and we're all still married, we're all talking, everything's fine."

While Bang said she "always thought" she was "good with parents," she could relate to things going sideways.

"It's horrifying and terrifying when you meet someone who doesn't [like you] ... You're just like, "Wait, I’m used to being adored,'" she continued. "I think this film does such a good job of capturing that kind of horror in a funny way because it's so true and we've all been there ... that dynamic is so true and relatable."

"It's another level of horror," she joked.

Added Norris: "It is always hard for two people to get married, but, of course, you're really marrying two families. There's always gonna be tension and difficulties and that kind of stuff. And I think that’s the really fun part of this movie that we kind of find the humor in that uncomfortable situation."

Of course, joked Norris, "when you're meeting someone on those conditions and the father-in-law becomes possessed by a 400-year-old poltergeist, that really makes it tougher."